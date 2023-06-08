Get Virgin Media’s M125 Fibre Broadband for £26.50/month with £0 to pay upfront

Looking for the best broadband deals on the market, but you're unsure where to start? Well, if you're searching for a speedy, reliable and affordable connection that won't break the bank, then we may have found the right option for you.

This is because, right now, you can get Virgin Media's M125 Fibre Broadband for only £26.50 per month. As an added bonus, there's also no setup fee to pay. This is a considerable saving, as this package usually costs £44 per month. Plus, when you sign up (as an O2 customer), you'll also receive access to extra perks and experiences with O2 Priority.

We think this deal suits a wide variety of needs. However, the 132Mbps average download speeds it provides are particularly well-suited to busy and connected households. Although these speeds are not the quickest offered by Virgin, they're still capable of powering multiple connected devices and will allow family members to stream and download in UHD simultaneously without buffering or lag.

However, to access this deal, you'll need to be connected to Virgin Media's network. Thankfully, this is something you can easily check with the supplier. Simply click on the link above and tell Virgin your postcode. They'll then tell you whether you can access this deal at your address.

Don't quite think this deal is right for you, or you're not connected to the Virgin network yet? Well, if you're searching for something cheaper, faster or an option from a different supplier, then head over to our best broadband deals page. Here you'll find all of the best and cheapest offers that are available.

Our Virgin Media broadband deal

Virgin Media M125 Fibre Broadband | £26.50/month | No setup costs | Avg. speed 132Mbps | 18-month contract

With this broadband deal from Virgin Media, you'll receive average download speeds of 132Mbps for only £26.50 per month. Plus, there are no upfront fees to pay. However, you will need to sign an 18-month contract. As well as receiving rapid download speeds, with this deal, O2 customers also get access to perks and extra benefits via O2 Priority and you'll even get a class-leading WiFi hub.

Why choose Virgin Media?

Virgin Media is one of the most popular and best broadband providers in the UK today. This is because the company offers some of the fastest average download speeds on the market, including an ultrafast Gig1 (1130Mbps) package that's quicker than the fastest options offered by rivals such as Sky and BT. This is possible because Virgin Media uses its own cable network, rather than relying on the slower and older Openreach network that other providers utilise.

As well as fast speeds and reliable connections, Virgin Media also provides class-leading tech and extras for its customers. For example, the company's WiFi hubs are the best on the market and they all come with 'intelligent WiFi', which automatically optimises the connections of any devices that are attached to it.

On top of this, if you're searching for a TV package as well, then Virgin's TV and internet bundles are arguably the best options on the market today. Their packages more than match those offered by the likes of Sky and BT and they cover everything from sport to movies and all the free-to-air channels.

If you're interested in partnering with Virgin Media but don't think the deal we've highlighted here is quite right for your needs, then visit our Virgin Media broadband deals page. Here you'll find all the company's best deals.

Alternatively, if you'd like to see what options are available from other providers at your address, simply enter your postcode into the widget below.

Loading...