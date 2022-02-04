Get ready – a new Netflix movie is launching each week in 2022

Audio player loading…

Netflix has unveiled the line up for its 2022 movie schedule – and it's absolutely packed with the biggest film stars in the world.

In a press release, the streaming giant revealed a sizable selection of the movies that'll launch exclusively on its platform throughout the year. Netflix also confirmed that it would drop a new film every week between now (February 4) and December 31, too. So you'll always have something new to check out.

To celebrate the announcement, Netflix also posted a 2022 movie preview video on its social media channels, providing us with a tantalizing taste about its most highly anticipated films. Check it out below:

We already knew that a few of these Netflix movies, such as Knives Out 2, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, and The Adam Project, would be released this year.

But, now that we've learned that the likes of The Gray Man, Enola Holmes 2, and They Cloned Tyrone are also on the way, we suspect that 2022 will be Netflix's best year – from a film release perspective – yet.

For a rundown of the biggest movies set to land on Netflix this year, including any confirmed release dates and a selection of who'll star in them, take a look at the list below:

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (February 18) – Sarak Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, and Mark Burnham

– Sarak Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, and Mark Burnham Against the Ice (March 2) – Nikolai Coster-Waldau and Joe Cole

– Nikolai Coster-Waldau and Joe Cole The Adam Project (March 11) – Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana

– Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana Choose or Die (April 15) – Asa Butterfield and Eddie Marsan

– Asa Butterfield and Eddie Marsan Operation Mincemeat (May 11) – Colin Firth, Matthew Macfayden, and Kelly Macdonald

– Colin Firth, Matthew Macfayden, and Kelly Macdonald Senior Year (May 13) – Rebel Wilson, Alicia Silverstone, and Justin Hartley

– Rebel Wilson, Alicia Silverstone, and Justin Hartley Blonde (TBC) – Ana de Armas, Adrian Brody, and Bobby Canavale

– Ana de Armas, Adrian Brody, and Bobby Canavale The Bubble (TBC) – Karen Gillan, David Duvochny, Keegan-Michael Key, and Leslie Mann

– Karen Gillan, David Duvochny, Keegan-Michael Key, and Leslie Mann Day Shift (TBC) – Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg

– Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg Enola Holmes 2 (TBC) – Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Helen Bonham Carter

– Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Helen Bonham Carter The Good Nurse (TBC) – Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain

– Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain The Gray Man (TBC) – Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Jessica Henwick

– Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Jessica Henwick Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (TBC) – Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, David Bradley, and Christoph Waltz

– Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, David Bradley, and Christoph Waltz Knives Out 2 (TBC) – Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, and Janelle Monae

– Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, and Janelle Monae Matilda (TBC) – Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, and Stephen Graham

– Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, and Stephen Graham Me Time (TBC) – Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg

– Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg The Mother (TBC) – Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, and Omari Hardwick

– Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, and Omari Hardwick The Mothership (TBC) – Halle Berry, Jaiden S. Smith, and Omari Hardwick

– Halle Berry, Jaiden S. Smith, and Omari Hardwick The Pale Blue Eye (TBC) – Christian Bale, Gillian Anderson, Toby Jones, and Harry Melling

– Christian Bale, Gillian Anderson, Toby Jones, and Harry Melling The School for Good and Evil (TBC) – Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, and Michelle Yeoh

– Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, and Michelle Yeoh Slumberland (TBC) – Jason Momoa, Chris O'Dowd, and Marlow Barkley

– Jason Momoa, Chris O'Dowd, and Marlow Barkley Spaceman (TBC) – Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano, and Kunal Nayyar

– Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano, and Kunal Nayyar Spiderhead (TBC) – Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett

– Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett They Cloned Tyrone (TBC) – John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, and Teyonah Parris

– John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, and Teyonah Parris We Have a Ghost (TBC) – Anthony Mackie, David Harbour, and Tig Notaro

– Anthony Mackie, David Harbour, and Tig Notaro White Noise (TBC) – Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle

– Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle Windfall (TBC) – Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons

– Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons The Wonder (TBC) – Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, and Ciaran Hinds

– Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, and Ciaran Hinds You People (TBC) – Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

While the Netflix 2022 movie preview video only shows off the streamer's slate of English language films, there are a ton of foreign language movies that'll also land this year.

From Korean offerings including 20th Century Girl to Japanese flicks like Bubble, and French films such as Bigbug to Indian movies like Khufiya, Netflix is clearly going all-in on bringing as many foreign language films to its platform as possible. Given the success that it's had with Netflix shows including Squid Game and Money Heist, that won't come as a major surprise.

For more Netflix coverage, read up on a new feature that finally lets you remove TV shows from your 'continue watching' back catalog. And, for specific Netflix movie content, check out our list on the best films under two hours that are available to stream right now.