Amazon Prime Day: Get £5 or £10 credit by switching to MasterCard

Amazon is offering MasterCard users a special deal just ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Set your MasterCard as your default one-click payment option, and you'll receive either £5 or £10 credit off your next order using that card.

The offer isn't available to everyone, so you'll need to check your eligibility first by visiting the Amazon homepage, signing into your account and checking for a banner on the left-hand side of the page.

£5 or £10 free Amazon credit with MasterCard

Qualifying MasterCard holders can get free credit off their next Amazon order by setting their MasterCard as their default 1-Click Payment option. To find out if you're eligible, visit the Amazon homepage and look for a banner on the left-hand side of the page.

You'll need to use your free credit before December 31, and the deal is only available for a limited time, so act quickly if you're eligible. Amazon hasn't said exactly when it will end, but we'd be surprised if it's still there once Prime Day starts on July 15.

The deal can only be used for products sold and fulfilled by Amazon (not third-party sellers), and can't be used for baby and infant formula, Kindle ebooks, magazines, digital products or gift vouchers. It also won't count towards gift wrapping or shipping costs.