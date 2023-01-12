Get BT's Fibre 2 broadband with BT Sport for £25.49/month for six months + a £100 BT Reward Card

For those of you looking for a new broadband and TV package, we have a deal that might be of interest to you.

You can BT's fast Fibre 2 broadband (67Mbps), plus BT Sport on a 24-month contract priced at £25.49 for the first six months (opens in new tab). After this initial six month period, the price then goes up to £50.99 a month. However, if you get this deal now then you won't have any upfront costs and you even get a £100 BT Reward Card.

This bundle is ideal for small to medium households with high UHD streaming and downloading demands thanks to the dependable Fibre 2 broadband you receive. BT's broadband also comes with its most advanced 'Smart Hub 2' router, which can help ensure fast speeds throughout your home.

On top of all this, sports fans will be able to make the most of all four of BT Sport channels, which boast an array of Premier League and Champions League football games. What's more, this package comes with BT's latest TV box. This allows you to access all free-to-air channels and record up to 600 hours of live TV.

Finally, the bonus £100 BT Reward Card comes preloaded with money that you can spend anywhere that accepts Mastercard. However, this is only available to new BT customers and can be claimed once your broadband is setup and working.

If you are interested by this deal then you should act now as the offer ends on February 1. However, if you're just in the market for a broadband-only package then instead you should check out our run down of the best broadband deals available right now.

OUR BT BROADBAND & TV DEAL

(opens in new tab) BT's Fibre 2 broadband + BT Sport | 67Mbps average speeds | 24-month contract | £25.49/month for the first six months | no upfront fees | £100 BT Reward Card (opens in new tab)

With this bundle deal you get BT's speedy Fibre 2 broadband, as well as access to its TV box with all the BT Sport and free-to-air channels included. This is a 24-month contract and as part of the deal, you'll pay just £25.49/month for the first six months. Following this, the price then goes up to £50.99/month. However, there aren't any upfront fees, and if you sign up as a new customer, you'll get a £100 BT Reward Card when your broadband is up and running. If you want to make the most of this deal you don't have long, as the offer ends on Feb 1.

What other reasons are there to choose BT for your broadband?

BT is one of the most popular options broadband in the UK, with millions of customers using its Openreach network on a daily basis. However, as you'll see in our round up of the best BT broadband deals, there are plenty of reasons why so many households choose this provider.

Not only does it offer one of the best selections of speeds - from its slower, but cheaper 10Mbps packages, through to its ultrafast Full Fibre options - it's also one of the most reliable in terms of connectivity.

BT also boasts a variety of top tech, too. From its excellent 'Smart Hub' routers, through to the variety of internet security tools and the 'Stay Fast Guarantee' you can enjoy with most of its packages.

Last, but certainly not least, is the fact you can easily add on one of its many TV bundles that can come with some great sport and entertainment options, as our featured deal shows.

Despite all of this though, BT isn't typically on the cheaper side of the market, so if you're not wanting to spend a lot each month, you might want to look elsewhere. We can of course help with this as you can either look at our guides to the best broadband deals or our best broadband and TV deals. Alternatively, you can simply enter your postcode into our widget below to see what deals are currently available in your area:

Loading...