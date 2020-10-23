Get a Samsung Chromebook 4 for just $269 with this early Black Friday deal

If you're still holding out on buying a Chromebook, now might be the time you finally relented and took advantage of some of the great early Black Friday deals out there - like this Samsung Chromebook 4 on sale over at Newegg for just $269.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 might not be the best Chromebook out there, but its dual-core Intel Celeron processor can handle just nearly any basic everyday computing task you can throw at it. It won't multitask like the more powerful Intel Core processors, but it also isn't going to cost you several hundreds of dollars either.

Its 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage also means you're going to be relying pretty heavily on the cloud for most tasks – which is exactly what a Chromebook is built for – but you won't be totally left out in the cold if you go offline.

With the Chrome OS's access to the entire Google Play marketplace as well as a wide variety of Linux apps, there's plenty it can do offline at an extremely affordable price.

