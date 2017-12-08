Get a new Xbox One S or upgrade your PC with these awesome eBay deals

The Game Awards 2017 may have come and gone, but eBay is still celebrating with four exclusive deals that'll make it a lot easier to upgrade your PC with a new monitor and graphics card. So, everyone wins, including you!

If consoles are more your thing, though, eBay has also tossed in an incredible deal on an Xbox One S system.

Beyond that, the eBay team has pulled together an " Editors' Picks " list of the best deals on contemporary gaming throughout its store. Actually, "deals" is a bit of a strong word, as many of the listings simply offer hit games like Nier: Automata for the same price that you'd find them in a brick-and-mortar store.

You can still find some impressive offers, though, such as a Logitech G213 Prodigy keyboard for half-off the retail price.

Here's what eBay is offering:

Xbox One S with three-month game pass - $120 off

Now $190 (Retail: $310)

It may not come with any games, but you'll have plenty of cash left over to buy at least two if you pick up this Xbox One S deal. View Deal

(Image: © HyperX) HyperX CloudX Pro gaming headset - 50% off

Now $60 (Retail: $120)

This beast of a headset is an officially licensed Xbox product, which means it should also work for whatever Xbox peripheral you want to use. With its memory foam ear cushions, it's quite comfortable, too.View Deal

LG 34-inch Monitor - 47% off

Now $240 (Retail: $450)

It's hard to argue with this deal if you want a better visual experience while gaming on your PC. It offers a 2560 x 1080 21:9 Full HD display and comes with dedicated game modes.View Deal