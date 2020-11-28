Get a 65-inch or 75-inch TV for less in these super-sized Black Friday TV deals

The biggest discounts in the Black Friday sales are usually on the biggest screens – and for good reason. Larger 65-inch or 75-inch TVs start with much higher price tags than their smaller counterparts, which means there's more room for prices to fall when retailers start discounting their stock.

Black Friday has finally arrived, and we've certainly seen some massive discounts befitting the size of the screens featured in these sales, in both the US and UK.

For US shoppers, there's a brilliantly-priced 75-inch Samsung TV for just $747.99 at Best Buy, after a $150 discount – or a more premium Sony X900H TV for $1,769 at Amazon after an even larger $730 price cut.

In the UK, meanwhile, you can nab a 75-inch version of Samsung's art-minded The Frame for £1,999 after a £800 discount at Currys. Philips 2019 flagship OLED is available at the same price at Currys right now too, after a £500 discount brought the OLED+934 more in reach of us mere mortals.

There's a lot of great Black Friday TV deals to reckon with, then, and this guide will run you through our top picks for plus-size models, from the step-up 65-inch size to more gargantuan 85-inch screens.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best 75-inch TV deals in your region.

Best 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch TV deals (US)

TCL 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $498 $428 at Walmart

Save $70 on this 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart right now. That's pretty awesome value considering this TV is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. With Roku TV built-in too, you'll have plenty of streaming options as well.

LG CX OLED 65-inch TV: $2,499 $1,899 at Best Buy

Save $600 – Go up a screen size with this 65-inch OLED TV deal, now discounted for an amazing $600 discount. It's basically down to the original RRP of the 55-inch size, so it's a very worthwhile saving.

Huge savings Hisense 75-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $999.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 – This Hisense might be on the cheaper end of things, but that doesn't mean it's not packed to the brim with great features. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built right in, you're off to a great start, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio - not bad for the price.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $849.99 $747.99 at Best Buy

Here's a great option from Samsung, proving that it's not just LG that can offer a great quality 75-inch TV for a bargain price. This Samsung 6 Series 4K TV aims to provide a bold, bright picture with its PurColor technology, as well as full smart assistant support -thanks to the built-in Amazon Alexa voice control.

Sony 75-inch X900H Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,999.99 $1,598.99 at Amazon

Packed with premium features, the 2020 Sony 75-inch 4K TV gets a $400 price cut at Amazon. The Ultra HD smart TV features a game mode for a super-smooth experience and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

LG 86-inch NanoCell 90 4K TV: $2,799 $2,199 at Best Buy

Why settle for small screens when the LG Nano90 comes in an 86-inch size, now with a $600 price cut? You'll get Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a 120Hz panel too. It's not an LG OLED, sadly, but you won't get an OLED this big for such a good price.

Hisense 85-inch H65 4K TV: $1,699 $1,399 at Best Buy

Save $300 on this 85-inch Hisense TV. It's not the highest-spec TV in this list, and the plastic build may put some off, but the decent picture quality and value price tag may be enough to tempt you.

Best 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch TV deals (UK)

Samsung 65-inch (2020) HDR 4K TV: was £619 now £529 at John Lewis

If you're looking for a big-screen, 4K TV for less this Black Friday, the cheapest 65-inch option at John Lewis is this feature-packed Samsung UE65TU7100, which is currently £90 off. And because you're buying through John Lewis, you bag yourself a 5-year guarantee too.

Panasonic 65-inch HX580 4K TV: £899 £679 at Amazon

Panasonic 65-inch HZ980 OLED TV: £1,999 £1,699 at Argos

Philips 65-inch OLED TV with Ambilight: £2,499 £1,999 at Currys

Save £500 – Philips' OLED+934 was the company's flagship set in 2019, and so it packs in all the latest HDR formats, as well as Ambilight projection and a built-in soundbar from audio specialist Bowers & Wilkins.

Samsung 65-inch Q800T QLED 8K TV: was £2,799 now £2,299 at John Lewis (save £500)

Fed up of 4K? Want the latest and greatest when it comes to TV resolution? Well look no further, as Samsung's stunning Q800T series in discounted for Black Friday at John Lewis, and the entry-level 65-inch set is £500. If you want the ultimate, it just got cheaper.

LG CX 77-inch OLED TV: £2,799 £1,799 at John Lewis

Samsung 85-inch Q950TS QLED 8K TV: £11,999 now £9,999 at John Lewis

Of course, a big discount can still leave a big end price, depending on how expensive a TV was to start. We saw this, quite painfully, with the 98-inch Samsung Q900R 8K TV having got a $50,000 half-price discount and still retaining a $49,999 price tag.

What's the deal with such big screens? Well, larger sizes let you see in more detail, making the most of 4K or 8K resolutions, as well as being more sociable if your screen is playing to a room of people.

Larger screens can equally, though, exaggerate the picture flaws of cheaper or lower-specified sets, so you want to be careful you're not just going after the cheapest model if spending a little more is going to drastically improve picture performance. Hisense TVs can struggle with motion, for one, even if otherwise its value sets offer a lot for the price.

Generally, though, any TV in this list should offer a good big-screen experience. Check out our guides to the best 65-inch 4K TVs and 75-inch 4K TVs if you're keener on the best quality and the cheapest price.

More 75-inch TV deals

Looking for more super-sized TV deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

