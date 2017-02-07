Get 50% off the Logitech ZeroTouch, which puts Amazon's Alexa in your car

The Logitech ZeroTouch – an in-car dashboard/air vent mount which brings Amazon's Alexa smart assistant into your vehicle – has only just launched, but you can already save 50% on the list price with this great deal.

Carphone Warehouse is offering the ZeroTouch air vent for just £24.99 (down from £49.99) and the ZeroTouch dashboard mount for just £29.99 (down from £59.99).

The offer will run for the whole of February, so make sure you don't miss out.

Are you listening?

As well as giving you the range of functions you get on the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot, the Logitech ZeroTouch also integrates with the texts, calls, maps and music player on your Android smartphone, giving you even more features without you needing to touch your phone.

There's currently no support for iPhones – you'll need an Android smartphone for this to work – but Logitech has told TechRadar it's working on bringing ZeroTouch to Apple's handsets in the future.