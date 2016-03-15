The Doom Beta might be scary, but its system requirements aren't

Doom is back, and you'll be able to dive into the Closed Beta on May 13 if you pre-purchased Wolfenstein: The New Order (or bought one of the physical copies that contained a code) prior to May 26, 2014.

Those planning to play the gore-geous FPS on PC will need their rig to match Bethesda's minimum requirements, which have been unveiled in an official FAQ.

To run it at 1,280 x 720 resolution you'll need at least an Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD FX-8320 processor, paired with a minimum of an Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 (2GB) or AMD Radeon HD 7870 (2GB). NVIDIA has stressed that its GeForce GTX 750 Ti and mobile GPUs are not supported.

Those aren't particularly taxing requirements, and Bethesda and ID have warned that you'll need a beefier spec to run the finished product.

The Beta kicks off on Thursday March 31 at 10pm Eastern Time and finishes on Sunday April 3 at 11:59 Eastern Time. Click here to convert those times to your local time zone.

What you'll need

These are the Closed Beta's minimum and recommended requirements:

Minimum Spec (720p)

Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Intel Core i5-2400 or better / AMD FX-8320 or better

8 GB RAM

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 (2GB) or better / AMD Radeon HD 7870 (2GB) or better

Up to 22GB HDD space

Steam account

Broadband internet connection

Recommended Spec (1080p)

Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Intel Core i7-3770 or better / AMD FX-8350 or better

8GB RAM

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB) or better / AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB) or better

Up to 22GB HDD space

Steam account

Broadband internet connection

Bethesda and ID's Doom reboot will hit PS4 Xbox One, and PC. It includes a single-player campaign, a multiplayer mode, and a map customization feature.

Bethesda previously announced a Collector's Edition which includes a 12-inch tall statue of the Revenant demon and a fancy metal case.