See Watch Dogs unboxed as you watch dogs humping in GTA 5

If you haven't already guessed, this Week in Gaming arrives with a bit of a theme. You see, we don't think man's best friend gets enough celebration in the gaming world. Not enough at all.

But the last seven days have proved that the tide is changing. Game designers are finally realising that humans are so 1999, and we're right behind them. The dog is where it's at.

Getting busy in Los Pantos

When you've got a game like GTA 5 about to break, trying to suppress leaks is going to be an impossible task. And sure enough, one lucky person got his fingers wrapped around an early copy this week. So what was first on his agenda for showing the new Grand Theft Auto to the world?

Did he travel the lengths of San Andreas to demonstrate its jaw-dropping vastness? Perhaps an insightful look at how the enhanced RAGE engine performs during demanding gameplay?

Nah. He watched two dogs going at it.

There were some other videos too, including one of him getting Franklin thrown out of a strip club. Y'know – all the stuff we've been dying to see.

The new Mario Galaxy had progressed a little bit

So at least we now know how the dogs of Los Santos will be keeping themselves occupied while we're tearing up the city. The clips have since been removed but will no doubt have popped up elsewhere, so if you're looking to avoid all GTA 5 spoilers (randy dogs are not an earth-shattering revelation) you'd do well to just switch the internet off until Tuesday.

Collar Duty

But when dogs aren't doing the business, they're taking down helicopters. Or at least that's what Call of Duty has taught us this week.

The idea of adding a dog to the Call of Duty series was met with a lot of shoulder-shrugging but that's all changed with the new Call of Duty: Ghosts trailer. Sure, it's mostly run-of-the-mill footage, but just when you think we've seen all this before, a DOG takes out a HELICOPTER.

Skip to 1:28 for evidence...

You'd never see those Nintendogs doing any of this stuff. Part-timers.

City walkies

It feels like Watch Dogs may be the only game that could give GTA 5 a run for its money in terms of sheer scale and ambition right now.

For those of you lapping up every last bit of high-tech hacking, this week brought a trailer for the DeadSec collector's edition.

The pack, set to be available in the UK and Australia (sorry US), comes with an 80-page art book, a copy of the game's soundtrack, a map of the fictional version of Chicago, an Aiden Pearce figurine, a steelbook case and four AR cards. [CVG]

