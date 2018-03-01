The best cheap Oculus Rift deals in March 2018

The Oculus Rift virtual reality headset has been years in the making, but it's finally in stores, eagerly awaiting your face. Better yet, the Oculus Rift price has never been lower as it has been permanently reduced and is now bundled with the Oculus Touch controllers in the UK and US.

Online retailers are now selling the finished version of the virtual reality headset, complete with all the required cables, a compatible Microsoft controller and the Oculus Rift headset itself. When looking for a deal you should double check you're getting one of the newer bundles with the Touch controllers and you're not paying any more than $399 in the US and £399 in the UK.

The deals listed on this page are for the finished retail version of the Oculus Rift. So don't worry about ending up with a dev kit version (Dk1 or Dk2) early builds. You can find a few of those around the net, especially on eBay, but be warned, many of these are the earlier versions, made available to early adopters or developers. We'd stay away from them as they're not the refined finished product available at your favourite retailers and they probably don't come with the Microsoft controller either.

Oculus Touch controller deals?

Oculus Touch is a pair of motion-controllers with buttons that will provide a more intuitive way of interacting with select games and comes bundled in with many modern Oculus Rift deals. With hand-tracking technology, it's possible that you'll be able to see a digital representation of your own arms and hands in-game, making for an even more immersive experience. These controllers originally cost a rather steep £190/$199 for the pair, essentially bringing the overall cost much closer to the HTC Vive VR setup. On the plus side, they've just been reduced to a much more attractive £99/$99 making them an essential purchase if you've already bought the headset.

How much does the Oculus Rift cost?

In the UK, the original recommended price was £549 and $599 in the US. Thankfully, it's recently been reduced and you can now pick one up for around £399/$399. Feel free to bookmark this page though to keep an eye on the best Oculus Rift prices as they are updated daily to reflect the best online Oculus Rift deals out there.

Will my PC run Oculus Rift?

That's a good question, and certainly one to ask before splurging out on the virtual reality lid for your rig. Handily, there's a neat Oculus Rift compatibility tool you can try via our very own Downloads section.

If you're starting out from scratch and want to build your own Oculus Rift ready rig, check out Techradar's article below.

Can I use the Oculus Rift on the PS4 or Xbox One?

No on both so far. Sony has its own headset with PlayStation VR for the PS4, so we're not expecting Oculus Rift compatibility any time soon. As for Oculus Rift on the Xbox One, it's also a no, but with a potential 'maybe' further down the line. Oculus teamed up with Microsoft to include a PC/Oculus-compatible Xbox One controller with the retail release of the headset, so there's already a relationship to potentially build on. Microsoft's Hololens VR/Augmented reality headset has been very quiet of late and hasn't really been pushed as an Xbox One headset, leaving plenty of room for speculation that the Oculus Rift will make it's way to the Xbox One.

Can I use Oculus Rift on my phone?

Get out. Oh, you must be confusing the Oculus with the Samsung Gear VR. Samsung's headset is far cheaper and is made for mobile apps, rather than full-fat PC experiences. Well worth a look though if you have a compatible Android mobile phone. As things stand, your phone would probably melt faster than the sets-on-fire-for-fun Galaxy Note 7 if you tried convincing it to even look at an Oculus Rift.