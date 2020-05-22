Dell's best gaming laptop deals could save you up to $450 this weekend

Great gaming laptop deals are available right now on the Dell store as we see an array of new releases coincide with the annual memorial day sales - featuring potential savings of up to $450 off.

Cheap gaming laptop deals are a Dell forte and this G3 15 for $899.99 (was $1,069) is one of the best we've seen for a while. With an Intel Core i5-9300H, GTX 1660Ti, 8GB of RAM and a massive 512GB SSD, this is currently one of the best laptops you'll find for under a thousand dollars and particularly good for casual or first time PC gamers.

Another fantastic, but admittedly less cheap option is this gaming laptop deal on a 2019 Dell G5 15 for $1,399 (was $1,649), which Dell is discounting by a ludicrous $250 now there's a new Dell G5 on the block. With an Intel Core i7-9750H, Geforce RTX 2060, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this G5 is ready to handle any game you can throw at it and a great lockdown treat for any bored gamer.

If you're really looking for a gaming laptop deal with ludicrous power then we've also included these insane $450 savings on the Alienware m15 for $1,299.99 and $1,499.99, both of which include an Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and up to an RTX 2060 and 1TB SSD, depending on the specs you choose. These are the real deal and we'd recommend them to anyone who's really serious about future-proofing their rig.

Not in the US? Check out the best gaming laptop deals in your region down below.



Gaming laptop deals at Dell this week

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop | $1,069.99 $899.99 at Dell

On a budget? this mid-level Dell G3 has a $270 saving right now and is a good option if you're looking to save some cash but need that 1080p performance. With an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, GTX 1660Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD you'll still be getting baseline specs that will blast away at 1080p no problem.

Dell G5 15 gaming laptop | $1,649.99 $1,399.99 at Dell

Dell is clearing out stock on these 2019 model Dell G5 15-inch gaming laptops, which means you can pick up an absolute beast for $250 less this weekend. With an Intel Core i7-9750H, Geforce RTX 2060, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this Dell G5 certainly isn't taking any prisoners in the specs department.

Alienware m15 gaming laptop | $1,744 $1,299.99 at Dell

If you're ready to go all out then you can save a massive $450 on a premium Alienware gaming laptop this week at Dell. With an Intel Core i7-9750H, GTX 1660Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, this machine is fully equipped to handle Ray Tracing and the fast encroaching next gen of games.

Alienware m15 gaming laptop | $1,944 $1,499.99 at Dell

Now we're really getting ludicrous with this top of the line Alienware m15 with another $450 saving. This one comes packed with an Intel Core i7-9750H, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 2060, and a humongous 1TB SSD. This is the full package right here and the best value premium laptop you can buy this week.

