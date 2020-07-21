Forget Prime Day: shop deals on the Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick and Cube today

While Prime Day 2020 is still up in the air, Amazon is dropping deals on its best-selling Fire TV devices that you can shop right now.



For a limited time, you can get the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $34.99. That's a $15 discount and the best price we've found for the Alexa-enabled streaming device. Amazon also has the all-new Fire TV Cube on sale for $99.99 (was $119.99) and the Fire TV Recast marked down to $149.99 (was $229.99).



The 4K Fire TV Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution. Just plug the stick into your TV, connect to the internet, and watch your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Hulu, Amazon Video, Netflix, and more. You'll get access to tens of thousands of channels with storage capacity for thousands of apps, games, and Alexa skills. The Fire device also includes an Alexa voice remote so you can browse shows, launch movies, adjust the volume, and more completely hands-free.



While we've seen the Fire TV stick dip below this price during Black Friday 2019, this is the best deal we've seen for the streaming device all year. We don't' know how long Amazon will have the Fire TV devices on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Amazon Fire device deals:

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for $34.99. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

All-new Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $99.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new Fire TV Cube on sale for $99.99 at Amazon. That's a $20 discount and the best price we've seen hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

Fire TV Recast: $229.99 $149.99 at Amazon

The Fire TV Recast is a DVR that allows you to watch and record your favorite shows at home with no monthly fees. The Alexa-enabled device is currently on sale for $149.99.

