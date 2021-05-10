Epic Amazon deal knocks 2020 Apple iPad to lowest sale price ever

We're roundup today's best iPad deals, and we've spotted the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $299 (was $329). That's a fantastic price and the best deal we've found for the powerful 10.2-inch tablet.

Today's best iPad deal

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (8th Generation): $329 $299 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon has the 2020 Apple iPad on sale for a record-low price of $299. The powerful tablet features a 10.2-inch retina display, impressive speakers and packs 32GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life. This deal applies to the Space Grey color.

The 2020 iPad includes Apple's powerful A12 Bionic chip and provides 32GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies and download apps and games. The tablet features a 10.2-inch Retina display that's now able to support a full-sized smart keyboard. The updated tablet runs on iPadOS, which allows for seamless multitasking and the Apple Pencil use. The iPad also includes a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front-facing camera and has the voice-assistant Siri built-in.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found and a fantastic price for the 10.2-inch tablet. The 2020 Apple iPad has been flashing in and out of stock, so we recommend snagging this bargain now before it's too late.

