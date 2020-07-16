England vs West Indies live stream: how to watch the 2nd Test online from anywhere

England and captain Ben Stokes have it all to do at Old Trafford this weekend, after West Indies won the 1st Test between the two world-class cricket sides by for wickets in Southampton. Don't miss another ball - catch all of the action as it happens by following our guide. Here's how to watch England vs West Indies and live stream the 2nd Test online from anywhere today.

England vs West Indies 2nd Test live stream The 2nd Test of this summer's England vs West Indies series takes place at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 16-20. Play starts at 11am BST every day and anyone without Sky can watch all the action with a Now TV Sky Sports Pass.

An exceptional 9 wicket haul from West Indies paceman Shannon Gabriel was enough to see the hosts off, with the Men in Maroon getting out ahead in the first innings and never looking back.

England will be buoyed by the return of captain Joe Root this week following the birth of his second child, almost certainly at the expense of Joe Denly. Root also faces a major decision when it comes to his bowling selection, with Jimmy Anderson likely the only guaranteed name of the team sheet. Stuart Broad is being heavily tipped for a recall, meaning only one from Jofra Archer and Mark Wood are likely to make the starting XI.

The West Indies, on the other hand, are expected to field an unchanged side following their convincing win, as captain Jason Holder and his men look to secure a series win with one to spare.

Summer afternoons and cricket go hand-in-hand, so while this week's Test is being played in a 'bio-secure environment' at Old Trafford that once again sees spitting on the ball prohibited and no fans in attendance, it's easy to watch all the action unfold from the comfort of your home. Here's how to watch an England vs West Indies live stream of the 2nd Test from anywhere in the world.

How to watch England vs West Indies cricket from outside your country

Fans of red ball cricket in the UK, Australia and the US can read on for details of how to watch this week's second England vs West indies Test. However, if you're away from home country and looking to catch the action, you'll likely to find you won't be able to use your normal streaming services thanks to geo-blocking.

Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching via some dodgy feed your mate told you about.

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our pick of what's out there, thanks to its ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. So to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, ExpressVPN is our recommended option. This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now, with those previously mentioned levels of security, speed and compatibility putting it to the top of the list. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch England vs West Indies: live stream the 2nd Test in the UK

Sky Sports once again has exclusive live broadcast rights to the cricket in the UK, including this Test series. If you subscribe to Sky Sports, you'll be able to watch each match live on your TV. All matches will also be available in Ultra HD for Sky Q subscribers. You can also live stream all of the action on your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day or £33.99 a month. It will let you watch all of England vs West Indies Test series as well as the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2019/20 season, PGA Tour golf, F1 action, and much more. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above. Coverage begins each day of the Test at 10.30am BST on Sky Sports Cricket, with play scheduled to start at 11am.

How to live stream England vs West Indies 2020 in Australia

For cricket fans in Australia looking to watch this Test series, Fox Sports and the Kayo Sports streaming service will be on hand with live coverage of England vs West Indies and the 2nd Test. The streaming service features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. And if you haven't used it before, there's even a FREE TRIAL to take advantage of. For those wanting to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to watch England vs West Indies: US cricket live stream

For red ball fans in America, Willow TV is the official US broadcaster of the series. The service costs $9.99 a month and is also available on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo . To watch Willow TV when you're out of America and geo-blocked, our VPN workaround as outlined above will ensure you don't miss any of the action.

How to watch Test cricket online in New Zealand

Sky generally enjoys the rights to live cricket coverage in Australia - though as there's no local interest, it doesn't seem that the country's version of Sky Sports is airing this week's England vs West Indies 2nd Test. When it does show the action, there's the Sky Go app available for on-the-go viewing - and anyone currently overseas can always utilise the VPN route outlined earlier. The Black Caps return to action this autumn, when the T20 World Cup gets going in October.