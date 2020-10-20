Early Black Friday gaming laptop deals can save you over $1,000 on Alienware rigs and more at Dell

Dell gaming laptop deals are offering up early Black Friday discounts on some impressive Alienware rigs this week. These premium machines are seeing savings reaching as high as $1,280 right now, but that's not all. As well as hefty price cuts on Alienware gaming laptop deals, we're also seeing Aurora desktops and cheaper Dell G-Series machines taking some serious discounts right now.

Alienware gaming laptops usually go for well over $2,000. They're stacked machines, often using some of the most powerful processors and GPUs on the market, and on top of all that you're likely to find high performance 144Hz panels on these computers as well. However, this weekend we're seeing prices starting at just $1,549.99 on configurations capable of pushing recent releases to their limits.

That price sits on the Alienware M15 R3 model, with a $300 saving bringing the RTX 2060 configuration down to a fantastic price. However, if you're looking for more ray-tracking ready graphics we'd direct you towards this $1,250 saving on the M15 R2. For just $1,999.99 (was $3,249) you're getting RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics under the hood, with a blindingly fast octa-core i9 processor as well.

Those are some stunning savings, and they should be - they come as part of the early Dell Black Friday sales. That's right, Dell has launched a massive range of laptop and gaming laptop deals well ahead of the traditional November date, but we're not complaining.

You'll find more of the best Alienware gaming laptop deals in the sale just below, however we're also rounding up the latest Aurora desktop and Dell G-Series early Dell Black Friday deals further down the page. Plus, you can find more cheap gaming laptop deals available right now as well.

Dell Black Friday Alienware gaming laptop deals

Alienware M15 R3 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,849.99 $1,549.99 at Dell

Save $300 on this 15.6-inch Alienware gaming laptop deal in Dell's early Black Friday sale. With a 144Hz display, Vapor Chamber cooling, and an improved keyboard for anti-ghosting, there's some serious value packed into this machine. That's not to mention the hexa-core 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and RTX 2060 GPU.

Alienware M15 R2 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $2,799 $1,699.99 at Dell

It may be a couple of generations behind, but this hexa-core 9th gen i7 processor is an absolute powerhouse, and combined with an RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU you've got some stunning tech under the hood for this price. 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD are also on board, making this $1,100 saving work even harder this week. Swap over to an octa-core 9th gen i9 processor for $1,999 down from $3,249 this week.

Alienware M17 R2 17.3-inch gaming laptop: $3,629 $2,399.99 at Dell

There's a $1,230 saving on this 17.3-inch Alienware gaming laptop, with a stunning octa-core 9th generation i9 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 2TB SSD under the hood. An RTX 2080 GPU will do some considerable heavy lifting as well.

More Dell Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Dell G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,039 $889.99 at Dell

Not looking to break $1,000 on these gaming laptop deals? You'll want to take a look at the $150 discount on the Dell G5 then. That saving brings this configuration down well under $1,000 - and you're getting a 10th gen i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics for your cash.

Dell G7 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,459.99 $1,249.99 at Dell

It's over a grand, yes, but it's still cheaper than those Alienware gaming laptop deals. This Dell G7 still impresses with its hexa-core 10th generation i7 processor, 144Hz anti-glare display, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and GTX 1660 Ti graphics, however.

More Dell Black Friday Alienware deals

Alienware Aurora R11 gaming desktop: $1,079.99 $979.99 at Dell

Save $100 on this Alienware Aurora R11 gaming desktop, offering up a 256GB SSD paired with 1TB of hard drive space, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics, 8GB HyperX Fury DDR4 RAM, and a hexa-core 10th generation i5 processor.

Alienware Aurora R11 gaming desktop: $1,989 $1,699.99 at Dell

If you're after a little more power, you should check out the $290 saving on this octa-core 10th gen i7 Alienware Aurora R11 configuration. You're getting RTX 2070 Super graphics in here, with a 1TB SSD and 16GB of Dual Channel HyperX Fury RAM.

Alienware gaming laptop deals around the world

