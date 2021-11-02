Early Black Friday deal: best headphones of 2021 return to their lowest price

Black Friday may be a few weeks away, but we're already seeing some fantastic deals on Sony headphones in the run up to the big day – including the Sony WH-1000XM4 returning to their lowest ever price in the US. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Sony headphones deals in your region.)

Our pick for the best headphones you can buy in 2021, the Sony WH-1000XM4 have been slashed from $349.99 to $248, saving you over $101 on these noise-cancelling cans.

While it's possible that the Black Friday headphones deals will get even better and retailers will further cut the price of these Sony noise-cancellers, we'd recommend snapping them up if you're sure these are the headphones you want.

Amazon has also discounted some other Sony headphones in its early Black Friday deals, including a rare deal on the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds. You can also save on the WF-1000XM3 noise-cancelling earbuds, the budget-friendly Sony WH-CH710N over-ear headphones, and the Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds. Check out our top picks below:

Today's best early Black Friday headphones deals

Great deal on the best headphones in 2021 Sony WH-1000XM4 Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $349.99 $248 at Amazon

Image Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds: $279.99 $248 at Amazon

Save $31.99 - This is the first time we've seen a significant discount on the Sony WF-1000XM4, which are our pick for the best true wireless earbuds of 2021. This price could drop further over Black Friday, so you may want to hold off on buying these buds right away.

Image Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: $199.99 $128 at Amazon

Save $71.99 – Featuring industry-leading noise cancellation and fantastic battery life, the Sony WF-1000XM3 consistently ranked as TechRadar's favorite pair of wireless earbuds before being usurped by a newer model. This discount makes them a bit of a bargain ahead of Black Friday, especially compared to their $229 RRP.

Sony WHCH710N Sony WH-CH710N headphones: $179.99 $78 at Amazon

Image Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds: $99.99 $78 at Amazon

More Sony headphones deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Sony headphones from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.