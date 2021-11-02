Trending

Early Black Friday deal: best headphones of 2021 return to their lowest price

By

Grab these Black Friday deals on the Sony WH-1000XM4 and more

Sony WH-1000XM4 deal lowest price header image
(Image credit: Future)

Black Friday may be a few weeks away, but we're already seeing some fantastic deals on Sony headphones in the run up to the big day – including the Sony WH-1000XM4 returning to their lowest ever price in the US. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Sony headphones deals in your region.)

Our pick for the best headphones you can buy in 2021, the Sony WH-1000XM4 have been slashed from $349.99 to $248, saving you over $101 on these noise-cancelling cans.

While it's possible that the Black Friday headphones deals will get even better and retailers will further cut the price of these Sony noise-cancellers, we'd recommend snapping them up if you're sure these are the headphones you want.

Amazon has also discounted some other Sony headphones in its early Black Friday deals, including a rare deal on the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds. You can also save on the WF-1000XM3 noise-cancelling earbuds, the budget-friendly Sony WH-CH710N over-ear headphones, and the Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds. Check out our top picks below:

Today's best early Black Friday headphones deals

Great deal on the best headphones in 2021
Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $349.99 $248 at Amazon
Save $101.99 – These wireless headphones deliver excellent noise-cancellation and great sound quality all in a lightweight, comfortable design – and this excellent deal brings them back down to their lowest ever price. 

View Deal
Image

Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds: $279.99 $248 at Amazon
Save $31.99 - This is the first time we've seen a significant discount on the Sony WF-1000XM4, which are our pick for the best true wireless earbuds of 2021. This price could drop further over Black Friday, so you may want to hold off on buying these buds right away.

View Deal
Image

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: $199.99 $128 at Amazon
Save $71.99 – Featuring industry-leading noise cancellation and fantastic battery life, the Sony WF-1000XM3 consistently ranked as TechRadar's favorite pair of wireless earbuds before being usurped by a newer model. This discount makes them a bit of a bargain ahead of Black Friday, especially compared to their $229 RRP.

View Deal
Sony WHCH710N

Sony WH-CH710N headphones: $179.99 $78 at Amazon
Save $101.99 – these wireless headphones offer a fun, energetic sound and have a fantastic 35-hour battery life that means the music never has to stop. At this price, they may be worth your time though the build is a little plasticky. 

View Deal
Image

Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds: $99.99 $78 at Amazon
Save $21.99 - These are the latest earbuds from Sony and they've been given a neat discount ahead of Black Friday. A 20-hour battery life, detailed sound, and an IPX4 water resistance rating makes the WF-C500 great value for money.

View Deal

More Sony headphones deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Sony headphones from around the web right here, with offers available in your region. 

Olivia Tambini
Olivia Tambini

Olivia is TechRadar's Audio & Music Editor, covering everything from headphones to music streaming services. Based in TechRadar's London offices, she's a popular music graduate who worked in the music industry before finding her calling in journalism. She's previously been interviewed on BBC Radio 5 Live on the subject of multi-room audio, chaired panel discussions on diversity in music festival lineups, and her bylines include T3, Stereoboard, Top Ten Reviews Creative Bloq, and Croco Magazine.  In her spare time Olivia likes gardening, painting, and hanging with her cat Ethel and golden retriever Dora.
See more Audio news