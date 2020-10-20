Early Best Buy Black Friday Echo deals return to Prime Day prices

Best Buy's early Black Friday deals are continuing this week - with a massive Amazon Echo sale cutting prices back down to their record-low positions (set just one week ago over Prime Day). That makes this an excellent opportunity to pick up any of the hottest discounts you missed last week.

Amazon offered these Echo deals last week, however prices have since risen to their pre-Prime Day positions this week. Not only that, but you'll be waiting until December for some of Amazon's Echo deals to actually ship, such was the extent of demand last week.

Best Buy is still offering speedy delivery on these early Black Friday deals, though we don't know how long we'll be able to say that - so we wouldn't hesitate too long to snap up some of these excellent offers.

The Echo Dot is back down to its cheapest price yet at just $18.99 (a $21 discount), meanwhile you'll also see the return of the cheapest ever Echo Show 5 (available once more for $44.99 down from $89.99).

The star of the show, however, has to be this Ring Video Doorbell 3 bundle. You can grab the smart doorbell for just $139.99 right now, previously $199.99. However, you can also add an Echo Show 5 to your order for just $10 - bringing the final price for both items to $149.99. This was a particularly popular Echo deal last week, so we don't expect it to last too long in these early Best Buy Black Friday deals.

The same can be said of the rest of these offers - you've only got 60 hours to take advantage of these Echo deals this week, so if you spot a price you like you'll want to head to checkout sooner rather than later.

You'll find all the Echo deals available in the Best Buy Black Friday sales just below, but there are plenty more prices in the UK and Australia further down the page as well.

Early Black Friday Echo deals at Best Buy

Amazon Echo Flex: $24.99 $9.99 at Best Buy

Want to kit your whole home out with Alexa but don't need a smart speaker in every corner? The Amazon Echo Flex plugs directly into your wall outlet to add your virtual assistant wherever you like, and it's available for just $9.99 right now.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation: $39.99 $18.99 at Best Buy

The 3rd generation Echo Dot is back down to its lowest ever price right now, with Best Buy's Black Friday deals bringing the smart speaker back down to $18.99. We first saw this price last week over Prime Day, but you've got another couple of days to pick up this excellent offer this week.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Auto: $49.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

The Amazon Echo Auto allows you to bring Alexa into your car, for virtual assistance on the road. You're saving $20 here, with Best Buy returning to this device's lowest ever price.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

This Amazon Echo Show deal was a standout offer over Prime Day last week, and now it's back. You'll find an excellent $45 price cut on the Echo Show 5, making for a final $44.99 cost. That's a return to the lowest price the smart display has ever seen, and you've got another chance to grab it right now.

View Deal

Fire TV Recast - 500GB: $229.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

The 500GB Fire TV Recast is available for $100 off in these early Best Buy Black Friday deals. However, if you think you'll need more space you can also upgrade to 1TB of storage for $179.99, down from $279.99.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Studio: $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

This $50 saving on the Amazon Echo Studio impressed smart home audiophiles everywhere last week, and if you missed out then you've got another chance to grab it for its lowest price yet at Best Buy. This Echo speaker enhances your audio for powerful tunes, and also acts as a hub for more finnicky smart home gadgets like Philips Hue bulbs.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $199.99 $139.99 at Best Buy

A $139.99 price on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 was already impressive, but when you find out you can add an Echo Show to your order for just $10 more this early Best Buy Black Friday deal becomes infinitely more interesting. This is the same bundle we watched flying off the shelves at Amazon last week, so you'll have to get in quick.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus: $229.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

You can pick up the same offer, on this Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus as above - adding an Echo Show 5 to your order for an additional $10. You're paying a little more for the premium version of the doorbell here, but it's still coming down to a great price at $159.99.

View Deal

More Amazon Echo deals

Whether you're shopping in the UK or Australia, or you're simply after other prices from across the web, you'll find the best Amazon Echo deals just below.

You can also find plenty of Fire stick deals on the web right now, as well as a wide range of Google Home sales. Or, if you're looking for the full smart home experience, check out the latest robot vacuum deals and prices.