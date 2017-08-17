Download of the day – Tracks

Tracks is a simple and adorable model train simulator – more BRIO than Hornby. Simply fit sections of track together to create your own line, then take your wooden engine out on its maiden journey.

Moving your mouse pointer over a section of track will show whether you can build from it (green) or not (orange). Clicking with the left mouse button will add a section, while right-clicking will remove it. The left arrow key will reverse the direction of a curved piece of track.

Pieces of track can intersect, and you can raise or lower sections using the mouse wheel, enabling you to create labyrinthine structures and passenger-endangering jumps. There’s also an additional level with furniture to build your track around if you fancy a (very small) challenge.

Along the right lines

Once you’re happy with your line, hit T to enter the cab of your little wooden locomotive and use the WASD keys to control its journey. You can pick a direction when you reach points (which is more than can be said for most rail services), and there’s a choice of camera views so you can get a better angle on your journey.

We are sorry to announce that the 15:00 service from London Waterloo is delayed. This is due to a reef knot in the Swindon area

Be careful, though – if your track is unfinished, the train will go off the rails and trundle along in the empty, peach-colored void. Try explaining that to the conductor.

To start building, download and extract the ZIP archive, then run the file TrainSet.exe. The game is free, but an optional donation to the developer will help with future additions like carriages, objectives, and a buffet car with a selection of hot and cold sandwiches, baguettes, drinks and snacks.

Download here: Tracks

