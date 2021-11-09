Don't miss these early Black Friday deals on Sennheiser headphones and earbuds

Looking to save money on your next pair of headphones? Amazon's early Black Friday deals are well worth checking out, with the retailer slashing the price of Sennheiser headphones and earbuds ahead of the big day on November 26.
These early Black Friday headphones deals include some of the best models we've tested, from the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless over-ear headphones to the budget-friendly Sennheiser CX True Wireless earbuds.
Sennheiser has a great reputation for making well-balanced headphones with interesting designs, with its over-ear cans spanning everything from professional reference headphones to noise-cancelling models that can block out the world around you.
- Shop all the Amazon early Black Friday headphones deals (US)
- Check out Amazon's early Black Friday headphones deals (UK)
The German audio brand has also branched out into the world of true wireless earbuds in recent years, offering excellent alternatives to the likes of the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro – often at lower prices, too.
While we'd normally recommend waiting until the official Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales start before shopping for your next pair of headphones, global chip shortages has meant that some retailers have longer wait times than previous years – so if you're shopping for a special occasion or need your headphones right away, you should buy now.
Plus, some of these headphones deals are so good that it's worth snapping them up now before Amazon raises its prices or they sell out.
Below you'll find our pick of the best Sennheiser headphones deals we've spotted so far in the US – if you're in the UK, scroll down for the top discounts in your region.
Today's best early Black Friday Sennheiser headphones deals (US)
Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless:
$399.95 $247.89 at Amazon
Save $152 - These Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones come with a striking design, active noise cancellation, and fantastic audio quality. With Bluetooth 5 and smart pause functions, you're grabbing a pair of premium headphones, this early Black Friday deal sees the price slashed by over $150.
Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless:
$349.95 $189.99 at Amazon
Save $159.96 - With active noise cancellation, a 30-hour battery life, and great sound, these Sennheiser headphones are a great cheaper alternative to the Momentum 3. However, we did see this price drop to $159 previously, so it might be worth holding off in case it drops again.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2:
$299.95 $199.95 at Amazon
Save $100 - Sennheiser’s premium wireless earbuds are currently on sale at Amazon for just $199.95. This is an excellent $70 saving which is one of the lowest we’ve seen the earbuds price drop to since Prime Day. If you’re looking for a new pair of premium headphones with high-quality features, then, it’s worth checking out this latest deal before it’s too late.
Sennheiser CX True Wireless:
$129.95 $99.95 at Amazon
Save $30 - These true wireless earbuds offer excellent audio performance, great connectivity, and a decent battery life - and now with a $30 discount, they're a bargain from a well regarded brand.
Sennheiser HD 250BT:
$69.95 $49.95 at Amazon
Save $20 - These already budget-friendly over-ear headphones have been given a sweet $20 off ahead of Black Friday, and their excellent sound makes them well worth the money.
- Interested in the competition? Check out our guides to Bose Black Friday deals, Beats Black Friday deals, and Sony WH-1000XM4 Black Friday deals
Today's best early Black Friday Sennheiser headphones deals (UK)
Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless:
£369 £255 at Amazon
Save £113 - You can save on these brilliant noise-cancelling headphones in the UK, where they're edging closer to their lowest ever price. With active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5 connectivity, and an outstanding audio performance, these Sennheiser cans are a bargain.
Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless:
£299 £165.96 at Amazon
Save £133 - Need something a little cheaper? This is a great price for these noise-cancelling headphones, which boast a 30-hour battery life, excellent sound quality, and an understated design.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2:
£279 £186.99 at Amazon
Save £92 - Sennheiser’s premium wireless earbuds are currently on sale at Amazon for just £186.99. This is an excellent £92 saving. If you’re looking for a new pair of premium headphones with high-quality features, then, it’s worth checking out this latest deal before it’s too late.
Sennheiser CX True Wireless:
£119.99 £98 at Amazon
Save £21.99 - These true wireless earbuds offer excellent audio performance, great connectivity, and a decent battery life – and now with a neat discount, they're a bargain from a well regarded brand.
Sennheiser HD 250BT:
£59.99 £44.99 at Amazon
Save £15 - These already budget-friendly over-ear headphones boast an excellent audio performance, and with £15 off, they're a bargain.
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: 30% off 4K TVs, AirPods, Instant Pot, and more for Black Friday
- AirPods Pro: on sale for a record-low price of $189.99
- Adidas: up to 50% off sportswear and shoes, plus free shipping
- Best Buy: Black Friday prices on 4K TVs, laptops, iPads, and appliances
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs starting at just $119.99 at Best Buy
- Christmas: discounts on lights, trees, ornaments, and more
- Dell: up to $700 off the XPS 13, Inspiron, and Alienware
- Disney Plus: get your first month for just $1.99!
- DreamCloud: $200 off luxury hybrid mattresses + $399 free gifts
- Gifts under $30: cheap gift ideas at Amazon for the whole family
- Holiday gift guide: gift inspiration from $20 at Amazon
- Home Depot: save over $1,000 on fridges, washers and large appliances
- HP: laptops starting at $199.99
- Layla: up to $900 off mattress bundles in the Black Friday event
- Lowe's: 50% off tools, appliances, and holiday decor
- Microsoft: save up to $400 on the Surface Pro 7
- Nectar: $499 off mattresses + $399 in free gifts
- Nintendo Switch: latest stock updates on consoles and games
- Saatva: TechRadar exclusive - save $250 on luxury mattresses
- Samsung: Black Friday savings of up to $3,500 on 4K and 8K QLED TVs
- Target: massive deals on TVs, toys, Dyson, Keurig, and more
- Toys: save on the best-selling toys of 2021
- TVs: smart Fire TVs from Amazon starting at $99.99
- Verizon: deals on the iPhone, Pixel 6, Apple Watch, and more
- Walmart: Black Friday deals on TVs, toys, vacuums, and more
- Wayfair: up to 50% off Christmas trees, decor, wreaths, and stockings
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 45% off Echo, Kindle and more for Black Friday
- Adidas: half-price trainers, tees, tracksuits and exercise gear
- Argos: Christmas decorations and stocking fillers from just £6
- Boots: better than half-price fragrances, beauty and gift sets
- Currys: record low prices on LG OLED TVs, coffee machines and laptops
- Dell: sneak peek sale live with 35% off laptops and monitors
- Disney Plus: new and returning members can get their first month for only £1.99
- eBay: discounted Christmas gifts from small and independent sellers
- Ebuyer: SSDs from £21.99, 44% off laptops and Razer gaming chairs for £279.99
- Emma Sleep: mattresses and bed bundles starting from £299
- Go Outdoors: 20% off clothing, camping gear and more for Black Friday
- JD Sports: trainers from Nike, Adidas and Puma at up to 50% off
- John Lewis: discounts on home and garden items, TVs and more
- Microsoft: save up to £450 on the Surface Pro 7
- Nectar: get 45% off any mattress and up to 30% off bedding
- Nintendo Switch: get a Nintendo Switch with Immortals: Fenyx Rising free
- Simply Be: discounts of up to 50% on coats, jackets and cardigans
- Very: £130 off Shark Anti Hair Wrap vacuum, £50 off Beats Solo 3 headphones, more
- Wayfair: save on furniture, rugs, desks and lighting