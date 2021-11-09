Don't miss these early Black Friday deals on Sennheiser headphones and earbuds

Looking to save money on your next pair of headphones? Amazon's early Black Friday deals are well worth checking out, with the retailer slashing the price of Sennheiser headphones and earbuds ahead of the big day on November 26.

These early Black Friday headphones deals include some of the best models we've tested, from the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless over-ear headphones to the budget-friendly Sennheiser CX True Wireless earbuds.

Sennheiser has a great reputation for making well-balanced headphones with interesting designs, with its over-ear cans spanning everything from professional reference headphones to noise-cancelling models that can block out the world around you.

The German audio brand has also branched out into the world of true wireless earbuds in recent years, offering excellent alternatives to the likes of the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro – often at lower prices, too.

While we'd normally recommend waiting until the official Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales start before shopping for your next pair of headphones, global chip shortages has meant that some retailers have longer wait times than previous years – so if you're shopping for a special occasion or need your headphones right away, you should buy now.

Plus, some of these headphones deals are so good that it's worth snapping them up now before Amazon raises its prices or they sell out.

Below you'll find our pick of the best Sennheiser headphones deals we've spotted so far in the US – if you're in the UK, scroll down for the top discounts in your region.

Today's best early Black Friday Sennheiser headphones deals (US)

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless: $399.95 Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless: $399.95 $247.89 at Amazon

Save $152 - These Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones come with a striking design, active noise cancellation, and fantastic audio quality. With Bluetooth 5 and smart pause functions, you're grabbing a pair of premium headphones, this early Black Friday deal sees the price slashed by over $150.



Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless: $349.95 Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless: $349.95 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $159.96 - With active noise cancellation, a 30-hour battery life, and great sound, these Sennheiser headphones are a great cheaper alternative to the Momentum 3. However, we did see this price drop to $159 previously, so it might be worth holding off in case it drops again.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: $299.95 Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: $299.95 $199.95 at Amazon

Save $100 - Sennheiser’s premium wireless earbuds are currently on sale at Amazon for just $199.95. This is an excellent $70 saving which is one of the lowest we’ve seen the earbuds price drop to since Prime Day. If you’re looking for a new pair of premium headphones with high-quality features, then, it’s worth checking out this latest deal before it’s too late.



Sennheiser CX True Wireless: $129.95 Sennheiser CX True Wireless: $129.95 $99.95 at Amazon

Save $30 - These true wireless earbuds offer excellent audio performance, great connectivity, and a decent battery life - and now with a $30 discount, they're a bargain from a well regarded brand.

Sennheiser HD 250BT: $69.95 Sennheiser HD 250BT: $69.95 $49.95 at Amazon

Save $20 - These already budget-friendly over-ear headphones have been given a sweet $20 off ahead of Black Friday, and their excellent sound makes them well worth the money.

Today's best early Black Friday Sennheiser headphones deals (UK)

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless: £369 Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless: £369 £255 at Amazon

Save £113 - You can save on these brilliant noise-cancelling headphones in the UK, where they're edging closer to their lowest ever price. With active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5 connectivity, and an outstanding audio performance, these Sennheiser cans are a bargain.



Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless: £299 Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless: £299 £165.96 at Amazon

Save £133 - Need something a little cheaper? This is a great price for these noise-cancelling headphones, which boast a 30-hour battery life, excellent sound quality, and an understated design.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: £279 Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: £279 £186.99 at Amazon

Save £92 - Sennheiser’s premium wireless earbuds are currently on sale at Amazon for just £186.99. This is an excellent £92 saving. If you’re looking for a new pair of premium headphones with high-quality features, then, it’s worth checking out this latest deal before it’s too late.



Sennheiser CX True Wireless: £119.99 Sennheiser CX True Wireless: £119.99 £98 at Amazon

Save £21.99 - These true wireless earbuds offer excellent audio performance, great connectivity, and a decent battery life – and now with a neat discount, they're a bargain from a well regarded brand.

Sennheiser HD 250BT: £59.99 Sennheiser HD 250BT: £59.99 £44.99 at Amazon

Save £15 - These already budget-friendly over-ear headphones boast an excellent audio performance, and with £15 off, they're a bargain.

