Don't buy this PS5 bundle today – wait for the next restock update

The hard-to-buy PS5 seems to be in stock today at certain online stores in the US, and while we do highly recommend bundles from GameStop, Antonline and Costco (resellers can't profit off of readily available games and accessories so availability lasts longer), you should stay away from overpriced PS5 options as well as scams in which you'll never get the console. No one on social media will sell you a console.

The biggest offender with the household name is Sears, which enables third-party resellers to charge $1,099 or more for a a variety of PS5 bundles. We've seen good bundles go for as much as $800 with three games included, an extra controller and the PS5 camera, but that's far from the extras you'll receive from this Sears bundle.

The deceptive photo used has fooled people into thinking it comes with the console, an extra PS5 controller, and a bunch of great accessories. In reality, there's just one PS5 controller, a silicone case to "protect the controller from getting scratched" (really?), rubber thumb grips for the joysticks, storage stand for ten game discs, a no-name-brand headset, and a cheap DualSense Charger that isn't the one from Sony.

The game included varies by PS5 bundle, but the most egregious sell is the version with Madden NFL 21 in it... for PS4. That's a game that costs $29.99 right now on Amazon. We'd estimate that this $1,099 PS5 bundle costs no more than $600.

Where to buy PS5 instead

You'll have to wait until Monday or Tuesday for a chance to buy PS5 at MSRP. That's when our PS5 Twitter tracker, Matt Swider, will send out alerts as soon as the Sony PlayStation 5 console is back in stock. He often knows the time and date ahead of when retailers go live with the add to cart button.

Specifically, our PS5 restock information notes that Antonline, Target, Walmart and Best Buy may have the console in stock this week. And we're overdue for a Costco, Sam's Club, Amazon and Sony Direct for PS5 drop.

In other words, it has the potential to be the best PS5 restock week in months. Those looking for the Xbox Series X restock may be in for a similar fate. The only retailer that may not do a drop is GameStop (if it does it'll probably be later in the week).

The past two weeks have been slow finding the PS5 in stock, which is why resellers have been able to charge so much – these specific Sears PS5 bundles keep going in and out of stock, so there's a good chance people are buying them.