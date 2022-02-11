Trending

Dell's Presidents' Day sale slashes the powerful XPS 13 laptop to just $685.99

Dell's Presidents' Day sale is live - save big on the XPS 13 today

Dell's Presidents' Day sale is live, and if you're looking to pick up a cheap laptop deal, then you're in luck. We've just spotted Dell's powerful XPS 13 laptop on sale for just $685.99 (was $949.99). That's a massive $264 discount and a fantastic price for the versatile 13-inch laptop.

The Dell XPS 13 laptop features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge non-touch display and packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and an 11th generation intel core i5-1135G7 processor. The 2019 laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 19 hours, and the new webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop to date and weighs just 2.7 pounds.

This is the best deal we've seen for this particular model and a fantastic price if you're looking to pick up a powerful 13-inch laptop. If you're interested in more bargains, you can see our main Presidents' Day sales guide for all of today's best early deals.

Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i5: $949.99 $685.99

Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i5: $949.99 $685.99 at Dell
Save $218 -  Dell's Presidents' Day sale has the powerful XPS 13 laptop on sale for just $685.99. You're getting an 11th gen Intel i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD  - fantastic components for a laptop under $700.

