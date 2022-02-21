Dell Presidents' Day sale: huge deals on the XPS 13, Inspiron, Alienware, and more

While the deals themselves have been available for a few days now, the 2022 Dell Presidents' Day sale is in full swing right now. We've spotted some absolutely awesome discounts on everything from super-cheap workhorses to premium Alienware gaming laptops- the best of which we've rounded up just down below.

Today's Dell Presidents' Day sales are particularly good for mid to upper range laptops - take this incredibly powerful Inspiron 15 for just $783.99 (was $968), or this Core i7 Dell XPS 13 for $999.99 (was $1,299.99) - both great buys for those on the hunt for something reliable and powerful.

For a cheaper option, consider this Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for $299.99 ($518.99), a superbly priced machine considering it's got a 10th gen Intel Core i3 processor. There's also this Core i5-equipped Inspiron 15 for $538.99 (was $738), which offers a nice balance between price and performance.



You'll find more of today's best deals from Dell's Presidents' Day sale below, with prices starting at just $299. If you're interested in more bargains, you can see our main Presidents' Day sales guide with offers from Best Buy, Home Depot, Walmart, and more.

Today's best deals at Dell's Presidents' Day sale

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop (128GB): $518.99 $299.99 at Dell

Save $219 - This Dell Inspiron laptop deal offers an Intel i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD, an excellent value for under $300. The Inspiron 3000 is perfect for everyday browsing and streaming on a full 15.6-inch screen without breaking the bank.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop: $568.98 $349.99 at Dell

Save $194.99 – There's a massive $200 off this powerful and excellent value Dell laptop deal this week. It's a limited-time deal, though, so it's one you'll want to grab sooner rather than later. This solid all-purpose device features an Intel i3 processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. That amount of RAM is terrific at this price, giving you a big boost to the laptop's performance that will make it so much easier when doing general home or work tasks.

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: $738.99 $538.99 at Dell

Save $200 – With a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this Inspiron 15 is a perfect choice for an every day workhorse. It's not overkill, but it's got more than enough power to breeze through the vast majority of casual and work applications. Having a larger storage drive is especially handy too. Want more power? Upgrade to a Core i7 processor for $60.

Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop: $968.98 $783.99 at Dell

Save $185 – This mid-range Dell Inspiron 15 is a solid pick if you need a work-horse machine with a bit of grunt. It's not super fancy, but the 10th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD are all superb for the price. If you're looking for a machine to tackle heavy work loads and performance intensive tasks, this is a great buy.

Dell XPS 13 laptop, Intel Core i7: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Dell

Save $300 - This $300 saving at Dell's Presidents' Day sale brings this Core i7, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM XPS 13 model down to $999.99. It's still pricey, but if you're looking for a superb premium ultrabook then you won't find a better buy.

G15 Gaming Laptop: $1,318.99 $881.99 at Dell

Save $437 - If you're looking for a gaming laptop in today's Presidents' Day deals, Dell has the powerful G15 on sale for $881 thanks to today's massive $369 discount. This 15.6-inch machine packs 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, and an AMD Ryzen 7-5800H processor.

Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop: $2,219.99 $1,273.99 at Dell

Save $865 - Gamers can score a massive $800 price cut on the Alienware m15 R6 laptop at Dell's Presidents' Day sale. This powerful machine boasts 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, an RTX 3060 graphics card, and an Intel Core i7-10870H processor, ensuring a ton of performance for 1080p gaming.

Alienware Aurora R10 gaming PC: $2,529 $1,861.99 at Dell

Save $668 - This heavily discounted Alienware Aurora, courtesy of the Dell Presidents' Day sale, is a fantastic way to bag yourself a beefy AMD RX 6700XT graphics card. To sweeten the deal, this one's also features an AMD Ryzen 9-5900 processor, 1TB NVMe SSD, and a full set of 32GB dual-channel RAM. Put together, you're getting great performance out the box here and a machine that's going to last you a good few years down the line.

Alienware AW2521HF 24.5-inch gaming monitor: $524.99 $289.99 at Dell

Save $235 - This stunning Alienware gaming monitor is almost half-price in the Dell President's Day sale - an absolute bargain considering how high-end this display is. At 24.5-inches, it's suitable for a shallower desk or more intimate setup, while the 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response rate will give you great performance in-game. Being an IPS monitor means you'll get great colors too.

See more laptop sales with the best cheap laptop deals and today's best Dell XPS 13 and 15 deals and prices.



You can also see our guide to this year's best Presidents' Day laptop sales and more tech bargains with our Best Buy Presidents' Day sales roundup.