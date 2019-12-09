Dell is hitting Green Monday hard with this Alienware m15 deal

The Alienware m15 is easily one of the best laptops out there, and now that the new one, based on the Legend ID design shared by the new Area-51m, the old one is getting a meaty Green Monday discount.

You can get this gaming laptop, strapped with a 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 for just $1,349 during Green Monday, a massive savings of $750. That puts it in the same territory as many mid-range gaming laptops using GTX graphics chips that aren't capable of ray tracing.

Alienware m15: $2,099 $1,349 at Dell

The Alienware m15, strapped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 and an Intel Core i7-9750H is an absolute powerhouse, capable of running pretty much anything. And, with a $750 Green Monday discount, there's never been a better time to jump on it. View Deal

And while this is the 'old' design, don't mistake it as dated. All of the hardware here is squarely in the new generation, and should be more than capable of handling even the most demanding PC games at the native resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 without a problem. As a bonus, this laptop even comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, so you can play competitively on the go.

You simply do not see gaming laptops of this caliber for this low of a price often. Dell is clearly getting rid of old stock so it can focus on the new model, but if you're after a solid gaming laptop at a solid price, you should absolutely jump on this one.

Don't want the Alienware? We've included a couple of other Dell Green Monday deals down below.

Dell G7 15: $1,449 $949 at Dell

While it's not as powerful (or sleek) as the Alienware m15, the Dell G7 15 is still a fantastic mid-range gaming laptop. This model, strapped with Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics, sees a massive $550 Green Monday discount. View Deal

Dell UltraSharp U2717D: $599 $269 at Dell

Dell's UltraSharp lineup is all about providing professional-quality monitors with no compromises. While this usually means high prices, this Green Monday deal sees the price get slashed down to $269.View Deal

See more offers with our roundup of the best cheap laptop deals that are happening now.