Dell's Black Friday in July sale 2020: deals on XPS laptops, monitors, 4K TVs, and more

Dell's highly anticipated Black Friday in July sale has arrived with incredible deals on laptops, monitors, TVs, and gaming PCs. The annual summer sale includes massive discounts on Dell's best-selling items, like the XPS, Alienware, Inspiron, and more.

To help you sort through all the bargains, we've rounded up Dell's best bargains that are available today. Standout deals include a $300 price cut on the all-new XPS 13 laptop, the versatile Inspiron 5000 2-in-1 laptop marked down to $529.99, and a massive $400+ discount on the powerful Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop.



Dell's Black Friday in July sale isn't just about laptops, you can also get the best-selling Dell UltraSharp 27-inch monitor on sale for $375 and score a $350 price cut on the feature-rich LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV.



Shop more of Dell's Black Friday in July sale below and make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be continuously updating it with new doorbuster deals all week long.

Dell's best Black Friday in July sale picks:

Dell laptop deals

Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop: $299.99 $272.59 at Dell

For a limited time, you can get the Inspiron 15 3000 on sale for just $272.59. This 15-inch budget-friendly laptop packs 4GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and an Intel Celeron processor.

Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 Laptop: $399.99 $293.99 at Dell

Dell has the versatile Inspiron 3000 2-in-1 laptop on sale for $293.99. This versatile 11-inch laptop packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and a 7th Generation AMD A9-9420e processor.

Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop: $649.99 $529.99 at Dell

You can score a $120 price cut on the Inspiron 15 5000 at Dell. This laptop features a 15.6-inch touch display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U mobile processor with Radeon Vega 8 Graphics - perfect for a wide range of users.

New Dell G3 15 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $829 $729.99 at Dell

There's a 10th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD inside this Dell G3 gaming laptop deal. However, you're also getting 4GB of GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics - a slightly more premium GPU than usually found at this price point.

Dell XPS 13 (2019): $899.99 $862.39 at Dell

The 2019 baseline spec Dell XPS 13 is going for really cheap right now, thanks to this $40 discount. While you're getting a slightly thicker bottom bezel on that screen the components here are outstanding - a 10th gen Intel i5-10210U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD just can't be argued with at this price.

New XPS 13 Touch laptop: $1,899.99 $1,599.99 at Dell

You can save $300 on the powerful all-new XPS 13 laptop at Dell. This brand new touch-screen laptop features a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge touch display and packs 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor.

XPS 15 Laptop: $1,149.99 $999.99 at Dell

Get the ultra-thin XPS 15 on sale for $999.99 at Dell's Black Friday in July sale. This powerful 15-inch laptop packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 9th Generation Intel Core i5-9300H processor.

New Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop: $2,729.99 $2,283.39 at Dell

Gamers can score a massive $446 price cut on the all-new Alienware m15 R3 laptop. These powerful machines boast 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD, Nvidia’s GeForce RTX graphics, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H processor.

Dell monitor deals

Dell SE2219H 22-inch Monitor: $159.99 $99.99 at Dell

A fantastic option for a home office, you can get the Dell SE2219H monitor on sale for $99.99. The compact monitor features a 21.5-inch Full HD display and a 178°/178° viewing angle.

Dell SE2719HR 27-inch Monitor: $269.99 $179.99 at Dell

For a limited time, you can get the Dell SE2719HR monitor on sale for $179.99. This 27-inch Full HD monitor features a wide 178°/178° viewing angle so colors stay accurate and consistent from every angle.

Dell UltraSharp 27 USB-C Monitor: $499.99 $374.99 at Dell

Get a $100 Dell Promo eGift Card and save $125 on the Dell UltraSharp monitor. This 27-inch monitor features a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio and provides outstanding color depth.

Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved Ultrawide Monitor: $819.19 $614.99 at Dell

Save big on the Dell Curved Ultrawide monitor and receive a $100 Dell Promo gift card. This massive ultrawide monitor features a 34-inch 21:9 curved screen for an immersive, in-the-action viewing experience.

Dell TV deals

Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $998 $798 at Dell

You can save $200 and receive a $40 Dell Promo eGift Card on the feature-packed Sony 55-inch 4K TV at Dell. This Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.

LG 8 Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $1,199 $799 at Dell

Score a whopping $400 discount on the LG 65-inch 4K TV. The smart TV works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for built in voice control and features ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,199 $849 at Dell

You can snag a $350 discount and receive a $50 Dell Promo eGift Card on the LG UN7000 Series TV at Best Buy. This smart TV works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant and features ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub.

Sony 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $1,798 $1,398 at Dell

Dell is including a $75 Dell eGift Card with this feature-packed Sony 75-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $1,398. This Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and works with the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to control the TV.

