Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed until November

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed again, CD Projekt Red announced today on Twitter, with a new release date of November 19, 2020.

According to the studio's co-founder and the head of CD Projekt Red, the decision was made to give the team time to balance the game and fix bugs before its release.

"At the time we are writing these words, Cyberpunk 2077 is finished both content and gameplay-wise... But with such an abundance of content and complex systems interweaving with each other, we need to properly go through everything, balance game mechanics and fix a lot of bugs."

The studio says it understands the disappointment fans must feel but says the decision was made to give the game lasting appeal. As a peace offering, CD Projekt Red says that it's offered journalists a demo of the game and says that previews with their impressions will be arriving shortly.

An important development update pic.twitter.com/uFGrt9TqpiJune 18, 2020

What does that mean for next-gen consoles?

Shifting from a September release to a mid-November date puts the game right near the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, both of which are due out 'Holiday 2020' (November / December).

CD Projekt Red has already announced that the game will be coming to next-gen consoles... but says that an enhanced version likely won't be available at launch.

There's always a chance that the extra time in development might change things on that front – with a cross-gen launch – but don't get your hopes up.