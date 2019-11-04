Cowboys vs Giants live stream: how to watch today's NFL football from anywhere

We’ve reached week 9 of the 2019-20 NFL season and during Monday Night Football this week, you’ll get to see the Dallas Cowboys go up against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. This is a game you won’t want to miss as the Cowboys-Giants rivalry began in 1960 when the two teams played their first game against each other. Luckily we’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game and we’ll show you how to get a Cowboys vs Giants live stream regardless of where in the world you are - it's even FREE to watch in the US today with a simple online stream.

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants - when and where? The Dallas Cowboys will take on the New York Giants today at the 80,000+ MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kick-off time is set for 8.15pm local time, so that 5.15pm PT, 1.15am GMT or 10.15am AEST.

The Cowboys started off this season strong with wins over the Giants, Redskins and Dolphins in weeks 1, 2 and 3. However, the team’s luck took a turn for the worse during the following three weeks when they lost to the Saints, Packers and Jets. Last Sunday the Cowboys got back into the swing of things with a 37-12 victory over the Eagles thanks to multiple field goals from placekicker Brett Maher and three touchdowns from wide receiver Amari Cooper. The Cowboys are also going into today’s game against the Giants well rested as the team had their bye week during week 8. This will also be former New England Patriots defensive lineman Michael Bennett’s first game with the Cowboys after being traded over the bye week.

The Giants on the other hand are going into today’s game 2-6 after losing to the Cowboys, Bills, Vikings, Patriots, Cardinals and the Lions. The team did manage a close 32-31 victory over the Buccaneers as well as an impressive 24-3 win against the Redskins. The Giants also have a new player on their team after they picked up defensive end Leonard Williams from the Jets during the last week of October. New York will have to play today’s game as well as a game against the New York Jets before they get a chance to rest during the bye week in week 11. Will the Giants be able to turn the tide with a victory against their NFC East rivals who currently hold the top place in the division?

Whether you’re a Cowboys fan in Dallas, a Giants fan in New York or just want to tune in to catch this weeks’ Monday Night Football, we’ll show you how to live stream the Cowboys vs Giants from anywhere in the world so you don’t miss a single play.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream Cowboys vs Giants online. You could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream.

From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Cowboys vs Giants in the US for free

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this game as it airs on ESPN . The network will begin its coverage of today’s Cowboys vs Giants game at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT. You will also be able to stream the game live via the ESPN app but you will need to login using your credentials from your cable provider. Want to watch this game but you don’t have cable? Don’t worry as you can also stream this game for free on either your smartphone or tablet by downloading the Yahoo Sports app. Not in the US tonight but still want to watch that free Yahoo Sports stream? Then get yourself a VPN to watch as if you were back in the States.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

How to watch the Cowboys vs Giants in the UK

If you plan on following the 2019-20 NFL season in its entirety, then your first option should be NFL’s International Game Pass as it allows you to watch every regular season game for £143.99 or just 50p per game! UK viewers will be able to watch today’s game on Sky Sports and the network will be showing the Cowboys vs Giants on Sky Sports Action beginning at 1am GMT. If you don’t want to sign up for Sky just to watch this game, you can always watch it on Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99. However, there are also weekly and monthly passes available if there happen to be other sports/games you’d like to watch as well. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for Free

American football fans in Canada will be able to watch the Cowboys vs Giants game on TSN and the network will begin its coverage at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT. If you’d rather watch the game online or on mobile (via the likes of Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4) then the streaming service DAZN has you covered. It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but there is also a FREE TRIAL available if you want to test it out for yourself.

Live stream Cowboys vs Giants in Australia for FREE