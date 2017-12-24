Could this be the best VPN deal ever?

IPVanish's top-tier network delivered some of the fastest speeds in our tests to find the best VPN services. Its zero log policy gives you total privacy and peace of mind.

The popular VPN company is offering a brand new offer till the end of the first day of January 2018. Get up to 67% off the monthly price when you sign up to a two-year contract (note that this offer is for new customers only but you can always try to use a new email address).

Instead of paying $10 a month, you only pay $3.33 per month (or $79.99 for the duration of your contract). The discount will apply for as long as the user remains an IPVanish customer. Hurry up! This great bargain expires at 11:59pm UTC on January 1, 2018. Use coupon code GADGETS to get this price.

While many VPN providers try to stand out with their free plans and cheap commercial products, IPVanish talks more about service quality.

It's "the world's fastest VPN" says the website, boasting 40,000+ shared IPs, 500+ VPN servers in 60+ countries, unlimited P2P traffic, five simultaneous connections, no log policy and more.