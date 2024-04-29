DJI Mini 4K quietly lands on Amazon for beginners who need a 4K drone

The DJI Mini 4K is ready for take-off, equipped with 4K video capture, and looks set to be one of the best value beginner drones for aerial photographers.

DJI's latest entry-level drone appears to be just like the Mini 2 SE, only it brings 4K video to the table whereas the Mini 2 SE only shoots in 2.7K. There's no official word as to whether it will replace the Mini 2 SE, but that looks like a good bet, especially given the similarities between the two, which includes the Mini 4K's launch price which is the same as the Mini 2 SE's most recent price. There is, though, a small discount on the older model at the time of writing.

The Mini 4K is available now at Amazon US and UK for $299 / £269 or $449 / £399 for the Fly More Combo that includes an extra two batteries – that's actually cheaper than the Mini 2 SE was at launch. The Mini 4K will sit at the bottom of DJI's Mini-series of drones, below the Mini 3 (which could be replaced fairly soon given DJI's breakneck product launch speed) and the Mini 4 Pro – the best sub 250g drone available.

That increased video resolution also comes with improved video bit rates, up to 100Mbps, and a 2x digital zoom. Stop down to 2.7K resolution and we believe the 3x digital zoom is still available.

Besides the improved 4K video resolution and higher bitrates, it's as you were. Like the Mini 2 SE, the Mini 4K is a foldable, sub 249g drone currently not requiring an FAA registration or Remote ID in the US, though given it has a camera UK users need to register with the CAA.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: DJI ) (Image credit: DJI ) (Image credit: DJI ) (Image credit: DJI ) (Image credit: DJI ) (Image credit: DJI ) (Image credit: DJI ) (Image credit: DJI ) (Image credit: DJI)

Its camera also packs a 3-axis gimbal supported by electronic image stabilization, while flight features include downward object sensing, Level-5 wind resistance, and up to 10km HD 720p video transmission.

You can fly for up to 31 minutes on a fully charged battery, again like the Mini 2 SE. Purchase the Fly More Combo kit and an extra two batteries are supplied, effectively tripling your flight time.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beginners can enjoy flight tutorials in the DJI Fly App, through which the Mini 4K flight can be controlled, with easy QuickShots moves like Helix, Rocket, Circle, and Boomerang quickly elevating the quality of your flight moves and videos.

We've long rated DJI as the industry leader for drones, and now that it's made a drone that can shoot 4K video, with excellent hardware and flight features, it's an even harder task for rivals to compete.

There isn't much new here in the Mini 4K that we haven't seen already in the Mini 2 SE, but it'll likely become the most popular first-time drone for aerial photography and video.