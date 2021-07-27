Could Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G9 be the ultimate gaming monitor?

Samsung has unveiled its next-generation gaming monitor, the Odyssey Neo G9. Touted as the ‘world’s first mini LED curved gaming monitor,’ Samsung is harnessing its longstanding QLED technology found in it’s TVs with Quantum Matrix technology to deliver a monitor that supports HDR 10+, and can reach 2,000 nits with a static contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. This is a drastic improvement from last year’s Odyssey G9.

Samsung claims its new technology in the Neo G9 will provide ‘perfect black and white levels,’ thanks to the monitor now having 2,048 dimming zones and enhanced 12-bit graduation. This means customers should see more accurate bright and dark scenes in games, so that annoying camper in the dark corner of a Call of Duty: Warzone map may now be visible.

The Neo 69, like last year’s Odyssey G9, features a 49-inch 1000R curved display with a 5,120 x 1,440 resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio (more on that ultra-wide aspect ratio in a bit). Also, it boasts a 1ms response time and 240hz refresh rate, though many graphics cards will struggle to natively maintain NEO G9’s high resolution with 240 fps. It’s best to utilize Nvidia’s DLSS and AMD’s FiedlityFX up-scaling techniques to have great resolution and reach 240 fps. And from TechRadar’s early hands-on review on the Odyssey Neo G9 , games like Doom Eternal benefit a lot from the smooth 240fps.

The Odyssey Neo G9 supports Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and VRR (variable refresh rate) and has one 1.4 DisplayPort with adaptive sync, plus Samsung upgraded the two HDMI ports to the newer 2.1standard. Console gamers on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will now be able to enjoy their 120 fps gaming on Samsung’s new monitor.

Analysis: Worth the asking price?

This super-ultra-wide aspect ratio is ideal for gamers and multi-taskers. Gamers have an increased screen real-estate for ultra-wide games that support the 32:9 aspect ratio, and it allows for enough room for the screen to be split into two; highly beneficial for multi-taskers such as people who like to stream their games while they play them. Forget having to use separate monitors just get the Odyssey Neo G9.

Samsung priced the Odyssey Neo G9 at a gut-wrenching $2,499.99 (AU$2,999 / about £1,809). Yeah…. This monitor is very much for the gamer who adores ultra-wide curved gaming displays, has deep pockets, and demands cutting-edge components and peripherals, such as the Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090. Even though we mentioned console gamers, this monitor probably isn’t for you. But, if you want the newest cutting-edge monitor, the Odyssey Neo G9 could prove to be one heck of a gaming screen.

The Odyssey Neo G9 is available for pre-order from the 29th July and will be available globally by the 9th August.