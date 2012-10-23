Has Apple's 13-inch Retina MacBook Pro popped up on Google early?

Google seems to have indexed some information about an as-yet unannounced 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display.

The existence of such a machine comes as no surprise – we've been expecting it for some time now – but to see it break on in Apple's Google results instead of during today's keynote speech is a little bit more unexpected.

Or is it...

It's still not exactly confirmed though; the Google results could be a tagging-based mistake for starters.

Plus the wording isn't exactly a solid gold 13-inch Retina Display hit: MacBook Pro with Retina Display is listed kind of separately from "MacBook Pro 13- and 15-inch", just as it is on Apple's retail site.

On the website, there's a section for MacBook Pro with Retina Display, and an option to click through to the MacBook Pro 13- and 15-inch non-Retina models separately.

Pricing information is given on Google.com too, ranging from $1,199 to $2,799 – these are existing prices so we're thinking it's a bit of a manic misunderstanding on the techosphere's behalf.

Still, it's Apple Event Day! All bets are well and truly off.