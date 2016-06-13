AMD teases an insanely affordable, powerful Radeon GPU lineup

We all know about the incredibly affordable and awfully powerful AMD Radeon RX 480 that was shown off just a few weeks ago. At 200 bucks for a VR-ready graphics card, we didn't think the firm could go any lower.

Well, it went and did just that in teasing the rest of its Polaris-equipped GPU roundup during the second annual PC Gaming Show at E3 2016, put on by our friends at PC Gamer.

On stage, CEO Lisa Su unveiled the Radeon RX 470 and 460, aimed to sit in the "$100 to $300" price range and compliment areas of gaming that the 480 might be too much for.

Power for the rest of us

Neither the RX 470 nor the 460 have been priced yet – that will likely come later this month – but we do know what to expect from these new cards in terms of capability. On stage, Su said that each card is aimed at fulfilling a specific niche, just like the RX 480.

The RX 470 is said to be aimed toward the average PC gamer, the one that wants to play games at 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second with no fuss. Su mentioned that the RX 470 is also aimed at efficiency, offering 2.8 times as much performance per watt as the previous generation card.

Meanwhile, the RX 460 is the unabashed eSports gaming card. Likely even more affordable than the 470 and 480, the 460 will bring 1080p, 60Hz PC gaming to ultra-thin form factors, i.e. gaming laptops.

Those are the latest details on AMD's response to the Green Team, and more is said to come later this month with a larger announcement. With AMD helping make high-fidelity PC gaming this affordable, it should be a fine first year for VR and Windows 10 gaming alike.

