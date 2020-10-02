Want Chromecast with Google TV free?Here's how to get it

Chromecast with Google TV is already an affordable dongle, but why pay for it at all when Google will give you one for free? Subscribe to YouTube TV, Google's live online TV platform with 85+ channels for $64.99/month, and Google will send you a free Chromecast with Google TV.

After your free two-week YouTube TV trial, you must pay for the first month before you will receive a promotional email from Google. It will take you to the Google Store, where you can redeem your free code for the Snow Chromecast with Google TV — not the Sunrise or Sky colors, unfortunately.

According to the offer terms (scroll to the bottom for this deal), you must subscribe 'between October 15, 2020 and December 31, 2020', then redeem your offer on the Google Store before February 28, 2021.

Based on the fact that YouTube is advertising the deal now, this means they don't consider you subscribed until you pay for your first month two weeks from now, which would put you past the October 15 restriction.

Considering the Chromecast with Google TV only costs $50 on its own, this is truly only a deal if you want live TV, as you'll spend $65 for six weeks of live TV and the dongle instead of $115 for the dongle and live TV. Current YouTube TV subscribers have no way to take advantage of this deal, which is a shame.

Google is also selling a bundle which includes any color of the Chromecast with Google TV and 6 months of the Netflix Standard Streaming Plan two-screen plan (normally about $128 separately) for $90. Unfortunately this bundle is currently sold out, and the Netflix Standard plan doesn't enable 4K content.

(Via 9to5Google)