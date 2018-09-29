Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online

Chelsea vs Liverpool - where and when Chelsea and Liverpool face off at The Blues' home of Stamford Bridge in West London on Saturday, September 29. Kick-off is at 5.30pm BST, which is 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT and 2.30am Sunday AET.

The first major face-off of the fledgling Premier League title race is here as Chelsea take on Liverpool just three days after meeting in the Carabao Cup, and you can live stream what should be a pulsating 90 minutes by following this guide.

Chelsea have adapted to the more attacking style of manager Maurizio Sarri faster than many expected, but drew a blank for the first time last week in a drab 0-0 at West Ham. With Eden Hazard in excellent form, the Blues have one of the biggest threats in the league but Sarri needs his strikers to start firing too – Morata and Giroud have just one goal between them so far this season.

So it's opponents Liverpool who are now the only side in the Premier League with a 100% record. The Reds have breezed to the top of the league with the explosive Salah - Firmino - Mane strikeforce propped up by an in-form James Milner and formidable partnership between Gomez and Van Dijk in defence.

Will Klopp's men be too strong for The Blues or is the Premier League's last remaining 100% record about to be toppled? Find out by grabbing a Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream via the instructions below – and don't forget, we've got the rest of your live stream options covered for the season in our Premier League watching guide.

If you're in a country that's not showing a televised Premier League match, or if you're not by a TV come kick-off time for the big games – don't sweat. With numerous online channels and, crucially, the option of a VPN service, you can tune into this televised fixture no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

Watch the Premier League with a VPN

How to stream Chelsea vs Liverpool live in the UK

BT Sport will be broadcasting Liverpool's visit to the Bridge, with kick-off at 5.30pm BST. If you're out and about and needing a live stream on your mobile device, the BT Sport app is where you can go, provided you're a subscriber. If you're outside the country, you can still catch the BT Sport coverage by downloading a VPN, setting your location to the UK, and tuning in that way.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2018/19 season, and kick-off for this game is the rather early 12.30pm ET or 9.30m PT. If you don't have cable, then NBC is also available to watch on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool: Canada live stream

TSN is the channel showing Chelsea vs Liverpool, so ideal if you're a cable customer. Kick-off is at 12.30pm Toronto time. You may want to consider the options similar to those south of the border if you're a cable cutter.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool: Australia live stream

As with every Premier League game this season, Optus Sport will have live coverage of Chelsea vs Liverpool. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. Being awake for kick-off could be more of a challenge though. This one starts at 2.30am AET on Sunday morning.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool: New Zealand live stream

BeIN Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live from 4.30am – if you're awake. BeIN is available as an upgrade from your Sky account, or on its own via a BeIN Connect subscription for NZ$19.78 - after a two-week trial if you've not used it before.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Liverpool in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India. Chelsea vs Liverpool kicks off at 10pm in New Delhi. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.

Where else can I watch the Premier League using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch EPL fixtures from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes the following: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!