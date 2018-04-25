Cheapest ever Galaxy S9 deal is still available...for now

Get it while you still can! The frankly insane price drop on the Samsung Galaxy S9 from Mobiles.co.uk has been extended. £23 per month. 4GB of data. £180 upfront. It's a remarkable deal on a remarkable phone - but it won't be around forever.

The total two year cost would be £746, but our exclusive 10OFF discount code knocks an extra tenner off. That brings the sum down to the same amount as the current cheapest price for buying a SIM-free Galaxy S9 outright.

Carphone Warehouse-owned Mobiles.co.uk extended the shelf-life of this best ever Galaxy S9 deal on Monday, but it's being really vague as to how much longer it will be around. It could end later today, it could still be around at the weekend - we just don't know. So if the deal has got you salivating, it's probably better to get in there sooner rather than later.

The cheapest EVER Samsung Galaxy S9 deal

Samsung Galaxy S9 | £180 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

Wowzers trousers! Sorry about that, but this Galaxy S9 deal from Carphone Warehouse-owned Mobiles.co.uk is so good that we've started talking gibberish. And 4GB will be plenty of data for web surfing, Spotify streaming and Google Mapping for the vast majority of smartphone owners. And don't forget to type in 10OFF at the checkout to save an extra tenner. Terrific value.

“Samsung and Mobiles.co.uk have teamed up to provide a set of incredible value offers on its latest flagship handset, the Samsung Galaxy S9," said a spokesperson from Mobiles.co.uk, "Some of these offers are ridiculous."

Cynical to a fault, we double and triple checked the best Galaxy S9 deals on the market, and the latest prices from Mobiles.co.uk are indeed something special.

