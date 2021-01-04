Cheap TV deals at Best Buy: this 65-inch 4K TV drops to just $399.99

If you're looking to score a cheap TV deal on last year's best-selling sets, then you've come to the right place. January is a fantastic time to find record-low prices on a range of 4K TVs, and we've rounded up the top bargains we've found from Best Buy below.



One of the best cheap TV deals we've seen today is this Westinghouse 4K TV that's on sale for just $399.99 (was $599.99). That's a $200 discount and an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV.

TV deal of the day

Westinghouse 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Roku TV: $599.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - A fantastic price for a 65-inch 4K TV, Best Buy has this Westinghouse on sale for just $399.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

This 65-inch set delivers a premium picture thanks to the 4K Ultra HD resolution, which displays four times the number of pixels as a Full HD display. The smart TV also comes with the Roku experience, which allows you to stream your favorite movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more. You're also getting Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.



See more of the best cheap TV deals from Best Buy below and keep in mind, stock is limited, so if you see a price you like, we recommend taking advantage of now before it's too late.

More cheap TV deals

TCL 40-inch HD Smart TV: $199.99 $189.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - Another great cheap TV choice this week, this TCL is a fully functional Android OS TV for a cut down price. With Google Assistant built-in you're getting tons of smart assistant functionality here for not a lot of cash. A good one to check out if you're already in the Google ecosystem and need a backup or super cheap display.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $379.99 $319.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - Best Buy has this Toshiba 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $319.99. You're getting the Fire TV experience and a handy voice remote with Amazon Alexa so you can control your TV completely hands-free.

Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $429.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - Pick up this mid-size 4K TV for just $349.99 at Best Buy. The Insignia 55-inch set has the Fire experience built in so you can stream your favorite apps from the home screen of your TV.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $849.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Here's a great option from Samsung, proving that it's not just LG that can offer a great quality 75-inch TV for a bargain price. This Samsung 6 Series 4K TV aims to provide a bold, bright picture with its PurColor technology, as well as full smart assistant support -thanks to the built-in Amazon Alexa voice control.

Hisense 85-inch H65 Series 4K UHD TV: $1,699.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $700 - This massive 4K TV gets a massive $700 price cut at Best Buy. The Hisense TV has a voice remote and the Google Assistant built-in, so you can control your TV and other compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

