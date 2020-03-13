Nintendo Switch deals continue into the weekend with fantastic savings on bundles, controllers, and games

Mario Day may be over, but that's not going to stop these Nintendo Switch deals from offering fantastic savings well into the weekend. We're seeing some fantastic prices on Nintendo Switch bundles, cheap games, and both official and third-party controllers right now. That means there's never been a better time to grab a new console or kit out your existing one.

With Nintendo Switch deals evading us at every turn over the last few weeks, the latest sales are even more welcome. We're finally seeing some bundles that offer extra accessories or games in with the standard price of the Nintendo Switch console, and you can save on more top titles including Animal Crossing: New Horizons today.

Games include Super Mario Party, Super Mario Maker 2, and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, each with their own savings. Plus, Best Buy is also offering this $64.99 Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-order bundle. You can add to the savings with PowerA's range of Nintendo Switch accessories, spanning retro-style controllers to sturdy carry cases with screen protectors included. Or, go official and grab some cheap Joy-Con for just $69, or a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $59.

But what about the main event? Well, you can also pick up this $299 Nintendo Switch bundle that throws in a PowerA controller absolutely free! Nintendo Switch bundles are in short supply in the US at the moment as retailers run in and out of stock faster than a golden mushroom so you might have to be quick to secure your savings today.

Those Mario Day sales are still going strong as we head into the weekend, so be sure to grab your Nintendo Switch deals soon!

Not in the US? You'll find all the latest Nintendo Switch deals in your region further down the page.

Nintendo Switch bundle deals

Nintendo Switch Red & Blue console | PowerA wired controller | $299 at Walmart

This Nintendo Switch deal adds a Mario themed PowerA wired controller to the standard console price for free! That's a fantastic deal offering up instant multiplayer action as soon as you crack into the box.

Nintendo Switch game deals

Animal Crossing New Horizons | Bell Bag | $79.98 $64.99 at Best Buy

Pre-order the next Animal Crossing title and you can also pick up this fantastic bell bag on top. If you're excited for the New Horizons experience, you'll love this added extra - but you can also save $15 at Best Buy right now as well.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle | $ 59.99 $14.99 at Best Buy

This turn-based strategy has crashed in price over recent weeks, but you can find it especially cheap at Best Buy right now. The fantastic worlds of Mario and the Rabbids have collided and it's up to you to journey through Mushroom Kingdom to put everything right. Think X-COM but with more adorable creatures to wage war against.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 | $59.99 $35 at Walmart

Can't wait for the Tokyo 2020? Mario teams up with Sonic in the latest instalment of the pair's Olympic sports escapades. Perfect for multiplayer fun, this is a fantastic $25 reduction in Walmart's Nintendo Switch deals.



Super Mario Party | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Jump into minigame mayhem with Super Mario Party - the friendly cartoon virtual board game with the power to destroy friendships and familial ties. Plus, you can save $20 on all that carnage at Best Buy this week.

Super Mario Maker 2 | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Reckon you could do it better yourself? Super Mario Maker 2 lets you put that confidence to the test as you create your own Super Mario levels and share them with the world. Plus, play through the community's own creations and advance through the story mode for $20 off in the latest Nintendo Switch deals.

Yoshi's Crafted World | $59.99 $39.99 at Walmart

Yoshi takes center stage once more in Crafted World, a paper-craft platformer filled with 3D space-bending puzzles and collectables. Control Yoshi through the cardboard world, collecting secrets and exploring the map - all for $20 less this week at Walmart.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 $49.49 at Walmart

There's a reason Breath of the Wild has rarely dropped in price despite releasing early in the Nintendo Switch's lifetime. It's truly one of the most amazing games released on the platform, and saving $10 on the physical copy is a fantastic opportunity.

Super Mario Odyssey | $58.88 $49.94 at Walmart

You can't claim to have Mario Day sales without offering up the only flagship Mario game to his the Nintendo Switch. Super Mario Odyssey takes you through a series of unique worlds, each with their own challenges, secrets, and eccentricities as you - yep, you guessed it - save Princess Peach.

Nintendo Switch controller and case deals

PDP Wired Fight Pad Pro controller | $24.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Not only are you grabbing a cheap wired controller for your Nintendo Switch, but retro fans will love this GameCube design. Perfect for reliving those Smash Bros. days on the latest release, you'll find this Nintendo Switch controller in a range of colors at Best Buy.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller | $44.88 $34.99 at Walmart

You're saving $10 on this wireless controller for the Nintendo Switch, making this an especially cheap gamepad right now. You're spending $34.99 on a highly rated controller in a fantastic retro Mario style - a vast improvement over the usual Pro Controller prices.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller | $44.88 $34.99 at Walmart

Or, check out this bold red Nintendo Switch controller, featuring a silhouette of Mario straight down the middle. There's also a mesh-like design over the entire body of this particular controller for extra intrigue.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $69 $59 at Walmart

No set of Nintendo Switch deals would be complete without a saving on the Pro Controller. With a sturdy feel and satisfying grip, the Pro Controller is perfect for those looking for a more conventional control scheme for their Nintendo Switch - docked or not.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con - Neon Pink & Green | $79 $69 at Walmart

Grab this neon pink and green collection of Joy-Con and you'll double your multiplayer capacity! Excellent if you're a fan of Splatoon, these extra Joy-Con come in extremely handy for larger play sessions and making sure you always have a set charged.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con - Best Buy Exclusive Neon Green | $79.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

If you like the look of the Neon Green Joy-Con below, but aren't a fan of the pink sitting next to it, this Best Buy exclusive offering is also on sale for the same price this week.

PowerA Stealth Case for Nintendo Switch | $14.96 $9.99 at Walmart

This PowerA case offers up a fantastic retro design on a sturdy storage solution. Plus, you're even picking up a screen protector and a microfiber cleaning cloth for full protection.

PowerA Red Mario Nintendo Switch case | $14.30 $9.99 at Walmart

You're not saving much with this Nintendo Switch deal, but you are picking up an excellent PowerA case for under $10. That's a great shout if you're picking up a new console for Mario Day, so you can get protected straight away.

Nintendo Switch accessory deals

Super Mario Bros. Snap Back Hat | $17.99 $14.39 at Best Buy

You'll find a massive range of snap back hats discounted in these Nintendo Switch deals, but this Super Mario Bros. edition is fully in the spirit of things. You'll also find an excellent Legend of Zelda version for the same price.

Super Mario apparel clothing sales at Walmart

From onesies to t-shirts, pyjamas to pants, Walmart has discounted its Mario apparel alongside its Nintendo Switch deals. With a massive range of kids, mens, and womens items on sale, you can kit out the whole family in the name of Mario Day.

