Cellular iPad Pro deals drop to record price lows this weekend

If you're looking to take your powerful new tablet out on the road, it may be worth checking out this weekend's cellular iPad Pro deals. We're seeing some of the lowest prices yet on these powerful devices, which often means you're only paying a little more than the WiFi versions for potential data connectivity on the go.

These iPad Pro deals are mostly hitting the 12.9-inch model, with the 128GB version coming in at a record low $1,079.99 (was $1,149) - that's around $140 more than the WiFi version (currently on sale for $939 down from $999). If you know you're going to be on the move with work a lot more in the coming months, then, it's well worth taking a look at the extra features available on the cellular model.

However, if you think you'll need more storage, you'll find $100 discounts on both the 256GB and 512GB models right now as well.

That's excellent news whether you plan on taking out a separate data contract or not - you certainly don't need a SIM to run these tablets as usual, but the option is always there. If you're happy to stick with WiFi, though, we're seeing some excellent discounts on standard tablets as well - with prices starting at just $849 this weekend.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more cheap iPad Pro prices in your region.

Today's best cellular iPad Pro deals

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB) WiFi + Cellular: $1,149 $1,079.99 at Amazon

The cheapest cellular iPad Pro deal available this week is the 128GB Space Gray model. You'll find it available for just $1,079.99 - that's the lowest price we've ever seen on the cheapest cellular iPad Pro on the market right now.

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB) WiFi + Cellular: $1,249 $1,149 at Amazon

If you need more storage space, this 256GB model is discounted by $100 at Amazon right now. That means you'll be storing twice the amount of apps, files, videos, and downloads over the 128GB model above - for only $70 more.

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (512GB) WiFi + Cellular: $1,449 $1,349 at Amazon

512GB is the sweet spot if you're looking to use your iPad Pro for media editing or other more demanding pursuits. You'll have plenty of space for larger apps like Adobe, as well as all the content, plugins and downloads you'll be needing. Plus, this $100 discount brings us back to the lowest price yet on the powerful cellular model as well.

WiFi iPad Pro deals

2020 iPad Pro 11-inch (256GB): $899 $849 at Amazon

The 256GB model offers the best 11-inch iPad Pro deal this week. You're saving $50 on a device perfect for more power intensive tasks, without requiring the space of the larger (and more expensive) configurations. Of course, you'll find discounts across the range this week, so if you are looking for more or less space there's a deal out there for you. 256GB: $899 $849 | 512GB: $1,099 $1,039.93 | 1TB: $1,299 $1,234.05

Why go cellular?

Grabbing a cellular iPad Pro means you'll need to take out another data contract for your tablet, however if you're going to be on the move a lot more in the future it may well be worth it. You won't be relying on public WiFi services or potentially costly hotspotting from your phone either. Plus, you'll be able to free up plenty of space that might have otherwise been taken up by Netflix downloads.

More iPad Pro prices

The iPad Pro runs on Apple's own operating system, so if you're in need of a Windows machine you might want to check out the latest Surface Pro deals instead. If you're after something a little smaller, it's worth checking out the latest iPad Mini deals for a far cheaper tablet. Or, if you're looking to spend as little as possible, we're also rounding up all the best cheap Android tablets as well.