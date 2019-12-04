Call of Duty Modern Warfare drops slew of free maps, weapons, and modes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare just gave its players a lot more to do, with a slew of free content available to those who have purchased the game across PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Seemingly taking a page out of Fortnite's highly successful book, Activision has kicked off 'Season One' for the FPS game with a host of new multiplayer maps, modes, and Spec-Ops missions, as well as brand new weapons (a RAM-7 assault rifle and and Holger-26 LMG) for players to try out.

New maps include some fan favorites from 2007's original Modern Warfare game, such as Crash, which has been remastered for the new title, as well as the office complex Vacant and Shipment's heaving cargo ship. There are also new 2v2 Gunfight maps and a new 64-player Ground War map as well to explore / die in.

While there's a new multiplayer mode called Reinforce, too, it looks like it won't be the only one to land in the coming months for COD players: "In Reinforce, a hybrid mode between Domination, Search & Destroy, and Search & Rescue, capture points to revive fallen teammates and take all points to win the round.

"Further into Season One, additional modes will go live including Infected, where it's hunt or be hunted in the survival party game mode where eliminated survivors become infected. In O.S.P. Gunfight, the same mechanics of traditional Gunfight apply, with the distinct difference that players begin each match with no weapons or equipment and must pick them up once the match begins."

The battle may be over, but Warfare has just begun

The latest Modern Warfare title quickly became a bestselling game for the company, with more sales in its opening weekend of any COD game in years.

With a tight, annual release schedule for different subsections of the Call of Duty franchise – Black Ops, Ghosts, etc – you’d be forgiven for experiencing some FPS fatigue, but the release of new, free content should help to liven up and vary your time with the title, at the very least.

The campaign had its fair share of controversy for its use of civilians for collateral damage, as well as its rewriting of unsavoury parts of America's military history – none of which should be swept over – though the multiplayer modes should hold less baggage for players in that regard.

The paid-for Battle Pass looks less and less necessary for dedicated players, given the huge amount of free content available without it – but you will get "20 tier skips" to get access to certain equipment, skins and challenges somewhat sooner, as well as new operators, weapons and cosmetic items unavailable in the free tiers.

With numerous seasons planned for the coming year, too, it looks like this won't be the last free content drop players get either.