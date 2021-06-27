Bucks vs Hawks live stream: how to watch game 3 NBA playoffs online from anywhere

There's a sense of destiny guiding the Bucks and the Hawks, who'll be feeling more than ever that this could finally be their year. Milwaukee is aiming to reach its first conference final since 1974, while Atlanta hasn't made it past this stage since 1961. With Atlanta leading 1-0 after a close game 1, everything is to play for, so read on as we explain how to get a Bucks vs Hawks live stream and watch the NBA playoffs series online from anywhere.

The Bucks have Giannis, but the Hawks have their own irreplaceable star in Nate McMillan, whose Atlanta fairytale story continues. Kevin Huerter led them to a remarkable victory over the East's top seed, the 76ers.

Trae Young had a quiet game in the clincher, but he bounced back in style with 48 points against the Bucks in game 1, who still need to find a way to deal with that searing pace.

The Bucks came out on top of a classic clash with the Nets, off the back of a spectacular 40-point haul from Giannis.

It was a statement performance from the Greek Freak, who's channeling all the heartbreak of the past two seasons in the perfect manner. Read on for how to watch the Bucks vs Hawks game 3 online and get an NBA playoffs live stream from anywhere.

How to watch NBA playoffs from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch the Bucks vs Hawks series online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the postseason, you probably won't be able to watch the NBA playoffs like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in.

The simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a different location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch NBA playoffs online from anywhere

Bucks vs Hawks live stream 2021: how to watch the NBA playoffs online

Coverage of the entire Bucks vs Hawks series is being provided by TNT. If you have the channel as part of a cable package, you can also stream the action directly through the TNT website. How to watch Bucks vs Hawks without cable The majority of the playoffs action is being shown on TNT and ESPN, and cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get both channels without having an expensive cable package. Great value OTT streaming service Sling TV's Orange package costs just $35 a month and gets you ESPN and TNT, while an $11 p/m Sports Extra add-on nets you NBA TV, which is also showing some playoff games. This combo will give you an NBA live stream for not only the Bucks vs Hawks series but most of the playoffs, since ABC-covered matches are being simulcast on ESPN3, which is also part of this plan. Better still, Sling is offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Orange for a mere $10. And unlike cable, cancel your subscription at any time. More ways to watch NBA basketball online Another quality option is fuboTV, which offers ESPN, TNT, NBA TV and ABC in most major markets - all the channels you need to watch the playoffs. Packages start from $64.99 a month for the cable replacement service and there's even a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

How to watch Bucks vs Hawks: live stream NBA playoffs in Canada

Canadian basketball fans will be able to watch the entire Bucks vs Hawks series on TSN and Sportsnet, which are splitting playoffs coverage in the Great White North. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an NBA playoffs live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Similarly, you can watch Sportsnet online at no extra charge if you already subscribe to the channel as part of your TV package - or access it on a streaming-only basis, with plans starting from just CA$9.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: live stream NBA playoffs basketball in the UK

Basketball fans based in the UK can tune into the NBA playoffs on Sky Sports, with Sky Sports Arena showing at least the first four Bucks vs Hawks games. The Bucks vs Hawks game 1 tips off at 1.30am BST in the early hours of Thursday morning. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now Sky Sports membership, which includes all 11 channels. The NBA League Pass, which is available for £24.99 and covers the entirety of the playoffs, is a great option for die-hard fans who want to watch as much of the postseason action as possible. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

Bucks vs Hawks live stream 2021: how to watch NBA playoffs online in Australia

The best option for die-hard basketball fans Down Under is the NBA League Pass, which costs $39.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial, and gets you coverage of every game of the playoffs, including the Bucks vs Hawks series. You can tune into NBA playoffs action on ESPN, which is available through Foxtel. That means you can also live stream the basketball through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE 2-week Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month - really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. In addition to being where to watch NBA basketball online in Australia this year, it's also your home for the F1, AFL, NRL, Super Rugby AOT, cricket and way more. Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch an NBA playoffs live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

Bucks vs Hawks: schedule and TV channels

Here's how this conference finals NBA playoff series between Milwaukee and Atlanta looks:

Game 1: Won by Hawks 116-113

Won by Hawks 116-113 Game 2: Won by

Won by Game 3: Sunday, June 27, 8.30pm ET on TNT

Sunday, June 27, 8.30pm ET on TNT Game 4: Tuesday, June 29, 8.30pm ET on TNT

Tuesday, June 29, 8.30pm ET on TNT Game 5*: Thursday, July 1, 8.30pm ET on TNT

Thursday, July 1, 8.30pm ET on TNT Game 6*: Saturday, July 3, 8.30pm ET on TNT

Saturday, July 3, 8.30pm ET on TNT Game 7*: Monday, July 5, 8.30pm ET on TNT