Brand new Echo Show deals can already save you over 25%

You can now pre-order the brand new Echo Show from Amazon, but that doesn’t mean you’ll have to pay full price. Amazon is offering some excellent Echo deals for any existing device owners, with an excellent trade in incentive that can not only save you 25% on your new device, but will also send you home with an Amazon gift card as well.

That means you can grab the brand new Echo Show 5 for just $63.75 (was $84.99) when you send in your current-gen Echo Show 5, but add the free $20 gift card into the mix and you’re only paying $43.75.

If you’re after a larger display, you can also save 25% on the Echo Show 8 when you trade in another device, bringing that $129.99 MSRP down to $97.50 straight away , and saving you an additional $35 with a gift card when you send in the current gen model as well. That brings the final price to $62.50 if you choose to put your Amazon credit towards this Echo Show deal.

You don’t need to trade in an Echo Show to pick up these pre-order discounts, the 25% saving will be applied to a wide range of device trade-ins, however you’ll find varying Amazon gift card amounts for each item. These Echo Show deals will start shipping on June 9, 2021.

All-new Amazon Echo Show 5: $84.99 $63.75 with trade-in at Amazon

Trade in an existing Amazon device and you can save 25% on the brand new Echo Show 5. If that device happens to be the previous generation Echo Show 5, you can also grab an additional $20 gift card, but there are more credit options available for other device trade-ins as well. The new 5.5-inch smart display offers an improved camera (up to 2MP, rather than 1) and a faster internal processor as well.

All-new Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $97.50 with trade-in at Amazon

You can also save 25% on the new and improved Echo Show 8 with a trade-in, with additional credit from a gift card as well. The new model offers a 13MP sensor with a 110-degree field of view used to pan and zoom in order to keep you in the frame.

