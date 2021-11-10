Black TV deals just dropped at Walmart - get a 60-inch 4K TV on sale for just $548

Black Friday TV deals are live Walmart - starting right now! The retailer just launched its 2nd official Black Friday sale, which includes shockingly low prices on a range of 4K TVs - and we have all the top bargains on this page.



Today's best Black Friday TV deal is this Samsung 60-inch 4K smart TV that's on sale for just $548 (was $599). That's the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic value for a feature-packed 4K TV. The best Black Friday TV deals at Walmart's last sale sold out within the first day, so we recommend snagging this incredible bargain now before it's too late.

Walmart Black Friday TV deal

Samsung 60-inch 4K Smart TV: $599 Samsung 60-inch 4K Smart TV: $599 $548 at Walmart

Save $50 – The best Black Friday TV deal from Walmart is this Samsung 60-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $548. That's $50 less than the previous all-time low price and a rare opportunity to snap up a great TV deal. This set includes a speedy Tizen processor and an Auto Game Mode to give you the smoothest gaming experience.

More Black Friday TV deals at Walmart

TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV: $429.99 TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV: $429.99 $279 at Walmart

Save $150.99 - Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale has this TCL 43-inch 4K TV on sale for just $279.99. You're getting the Roku operating system built-in, excellent smart capabilities, plus an easy-to-use remote that features voice search and control.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $328 Sceptre 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $328 $308 at Walmart

Save $20 - This Black Friday TV deal was released at Walmart's first sale, and the retailer has brought it back, and we predict it won't stick around for long. On sale for just $308, this Sceptre set features 4K Ultra HD resolution and includes four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

Hisense 58-inch A6G Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $426 Hisense 58-inch A6G Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $426 $378 at Walmart

Save $60 - A great budget option from Hisense, you can get this 58-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $379. This Black Friday TV deal comes with Dolby Vision HDR, the Roku operating experience, and a voice remote that works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV: $499 Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV: $499 $479 at Walmart

Save $20 – If you're looking for a mid-size Black Friday TV deal, Walmart has the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $479. You're getting a stunning 4K Crystal display and smart capabilities, so you can easily stream all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more.

TCL 75-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $898 TCL 75-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $898 $698 at Walmart

Save $200 - If you're on the hunt for a cheap big-screen TV, Walmart's early Black Friday TV deals include this 75-inch 4K TV from TCL that's on sale for just $698. An incredible price for a feature-rich TV, the TCL set features 4K Ultra HD resolution and comes with the Roku operating system for seamless streaming.

