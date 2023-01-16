Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Aussie at-home debut is set for February 1

Audio player loading…

The wait will all be over soon as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit Disney Plus at the start of next month. From February 1, you’ll be able to catch the long awaited sequel to 2018’s Black Panther from the comfort of your own home, so long as you have a Disney Plus subscription.

You’ll be able to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with Disney Plus’ IMAX Enhanced feature. This will grow the list of IMAX Enhanced MCU movies to 17 and you don’t need any fancy equipment to enjoy this feature either. Currently, the IMAX Enhanced feature on Disney Plus will open up the canvas of your favourite Marvel films, changing the aspect ratio to give you a bigger picture during huge action set pieces.

If you can’t wait for the film to drop, you can also catch the Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcas t (opens in new tab), which is available on most major podcast platforms and at ProximityMedia.com. Across this six-episode podcast, with one already available and the final five releasing weekly from January 18, you can learn all about the emotional journey it took to create this film.

Spoilers ahead: Marvel’s worst kept secret

After Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing, many fans were wondering what was going to happen to this popular Marvel superhero. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continues the legacy started with Boseman’s T’Challa, and passes the mantle onto another star already involved with the series, Letitia Wright.

This was a natural move, as Wright plays T’Challa’s sister Shuri, an eccentric and brilliant engineer who harnesses the power of technology to create some of the most advanced gear within the MCU. Shuri isn’t simply given the role of Black Panther – Wakanda Forever really makes the character work for it, having to overcome grief after her brother’s passing and multiple failures in attempting to replicate the Heart-Shaped Herb that was originally destroyed by Killmonger in the first movie.

Leading up to the movie’s theatrical release, Marvel attempted to subvert fan’s suspicions and didn’t fully reveal who would take on the role of Black Panther until the film hit cinemas on November 10. Of course, movie goers are pretty cluey when it comes to these things, and many figured out that Shuri would take up the title after the October 3 trailer.

Wright is joined by Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Martin Freeman who are all reprising their respective roles from the previous film. Tenoch Huerta Mejía also joins the cast as the main antagonist Namor, leader of the underwater city of Talokan, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever being directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moor.