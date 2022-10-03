Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer confirms identity of new Black Panther

Audio player loading…

Potential spoilers follow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally arrived – and it appears to confirm who will assume the Black Panther mantle in the highly anticipated sequel.

Released on October 3 to coincide with tickets for the forthcoming Marvel movie going on sale, the superhero film's second trailer gives us a better sense of the scale and emotional weight that it'll carry.

It's the final few seconds of the latest Black Panther 2 trailer, though, that'll pique MCU fans' interest as it seemingly confirms who'll become the African nation's new protector. Check it out below:

Yep, that's Letitia Wright's Shuri donning the famous superhero suit. Okay, it could be Lupita N'yongo's Nakia or even Danai Gurira's Okoye. After all, it's a female character who is wearing the Black Panther suit.

However, it's the white, speckled pattern on the suit's headgear that gives the game away. Those spots are the same white face paint markings that Shuri is adorned with during T'Challa's funeral procession, which we previously saw in the Marvel movie's first trailer. You can also see the markings on Shuri's face at the 0:22 mark of the latest teaser.

To lend further weight to the fact Shuri will take up the Black Panther mantle after her brother's passing, Marvel also released the official poster for Wakanda Forever. It's a one sheet that puts Shuri front and center, and even shows her Black Panther headgear behind her:

#WakandaForever. November 11. pic.twitter.com/nKD4YxxOJ3October 3, 2022 See more

Clearly, Marvel wants to get out ahead of further rumors surrounding the identity of the new Black Panther. It's possible that this could be a bait and switch on the studio's part, but we'd be extremely surprised if it is.

There had been rumors that Shuri would follow in T'Challa's footsteps and become the new Black Panther in this MCU Phase 4 project. And, with toy leaks over the weekend (October 1 and 2) suggesting that Shuri would Wakanda's new hero, it seems Marvel wasn't going to wait until the film's release to hold back this surprise.

Speculation over Shuri's new role came after reports in late 2021 suggest that Winston Duke's M'Baku would be T'Challa's actual successor. Unless Wakanda Forever sees multiple characters don the superhero suit, though, it appears as if Shuri will be the new Black Panther. Well, for one movie anyway.

It is something of a disappointment that we've learned the identity of the new Black Panther in this trailer. Not only would it have made for a crowd pleasing moment when the superhero flick debuts in theaters, but it also overshadows some other fascinating elements contained in the teaser.

For one, we see Namor make waves (pun intended) by using the wings on his mutant feet to navigate the battlefield in rapid and compelling fashion. We're also given a much clearer insight into why Namor and his Tlālōcān people are gunning for the surface world, as well as the threat they pose to Wakanda and the wider world.

Additionally, we catch a few glimpses of Riri Williams' Iron Man-style superhero suit, which looks like it'll pay more than a passing tribute to Tony Stark's technology. Oh, and M'Baku delivering a powerful speech that says Wakanda shouldn't kill Namor as it'll risk "eternal war" between the two nations.

All in all, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever looks absolutely stunning and is sure to be an extremely moving piece of cinema – and we can't wait to catch it on the biggest screen possible. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will launch in theaters worldwide on Friday, November 11.

For more MCU-based content, check out what projects are coming as part of Marvel Phase 5. Alternatively, find out how we've ranked every Marvel movie to date.