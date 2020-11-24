Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals: Dyson, Shark, and more

Make the most fun of all household chores even more enjoyable with these money-saving Black Friday deals on some great vacuum cleaners.

The best Dyson Black Friday deals (US)

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum: $379.99 , now $229.99 @ Target Save $150 - Enjoy some massive savings on Dyson products this Black Friday with $150 off this cordless stick vacuum. The Dyson V8 has strong suction which will make cleaning the breeze it should be. It can run for 40 minutes after a full charge, which is more than enough time to clear your flat or home.

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum: $499.99 , now $299.99 @ Best Buy Save $200 - Another whopping saving on a Dyson hoover. While it isn't cordless, you can't match the versatility of the Dyson Ball, letting you clean carpets, couches and stairs with ease. It also comes with multiple attachments like the multi-angle brush to further simplify your cleaning routine. The Dyson Ball Animal vacuum comes with a generous 35-foot cord, making it ideal for larger homes.

Dyson V7 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum: $399.99 , will be $199.99 @ Best Buy (Note, this product will be on sale by November 28) Save $200 - This is something you'll want to bookmark in anticipation; come November 28 you'll be able to snag this excellent cordless Dyson at $200 off its RRP. It's extremely light so it can be used easily and it transforms into a handheld, perfect for cleaning stairs or other places which might be tough to reach normally. It can only run for about 30 minutes on a full charge, but it comes with another mode which pushes it into overdrive where it will last six-minutes for tough cleaning tasks.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead: $499.99 $427.97 at Amazon

Save over $70 on this cordless stick vacuum cleaner from Dyson. It comes with up to 60 minutes run time, a direct drive motor head for powerful cleaning and a fully sealed filtration system traps 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 micronsView Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal: $599.99 $478.78 at Amazon

This fantastic Black Friday Dyson deal sees the Cyclone V10 Animal slashed by $121. A torque drive cleaner head drives bristles deep into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt, while a 60-minute runtime gives you enough time to vacuum your whole home on a single charge.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute: $599.50 $561.30 at Amazon

You can get the powerful Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum on sale for $559.98 – it's not the lowest price we've ever seen, but it does save you nearly $40. The cordless vacuum works on carpets and hard-wood floors and provides up to 40 minutes of fade-free run time.

View Deal

Dyson Ball Animal 2: $499.99 $434 at Amazon

If you're interested in a traditional upright vacuum, you can get the Dyson Ball Animal 2 on sale for just $434. The multi-floor vacuum features a self-adjusting cleaner head and the ball technology allows you to navigate furniture and obstacles with a simple turn of the wrist, for precise cleaning.View Deal

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean: $599.99 $549.95 at Amazon

Need a little extra power? This Dyson vacuum has the strongest suction of any vacuum according to the company, and it's currently $31 cheaper.View Deal

The best Dyson Black Friday deals (UK)

Dyson Cyclone V8 Absolute Extra: £399 £299 at Argos

This step-up cordless vacuum cleaner offers wire-free cleaning with powerful suction, thanks to Dyson's cyclone technology. It lasts 40 minutes between charges, and just got a £100 discount.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V8 Absolute Extra: £399 £299 at John Lewis

Another V8 Absolute Extra deal – same price, but with John Lewis' excellent guarantee thrown in. Again, expect wire-free cleaning with powerful suction, thanks to Dyson's cyclone technology. £100 discount is not to be sniffed at.View Deal

Dyson Small Ball Animal 2: £249 £199 at Argos

Save £50 on this wired upright vacuum cleaner. You don't get the flexibility of a cordless model, but you do get a large 1.8 litre capacity and continual use when connected to a mains supply.View Deal

The best Shark Black Friday deals (UK)

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: £349.99 £199.99 at Argos (save £150)

Yes, it's that anti-hair wrap vacuum cleaner, and there's a huge £150 off at Argos right now for Black Friday. If you're forever struggling with hair from your pet, your loved ones or your own head clogging up the brushes on your vacuum, it could be a game-changer.

View Deal

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: £196 at John Lewis (save £153)

The same as above, but this time from John Lewis, letting you keep your cordless vac hair-wrap free. It's convenient, hygienic, and continues to suck like the best of them.

View Deal

Shark Anti Hair Wrap with Flexology and True Pet IZ251UKT: £479.99 £299.99 at AO (save £180)

Another Shark special from AO.com, this time focussed on pet hair. A considerable £180 off here, with your £299 bagging you a powerful cordless upright capable of running for 80 minutes, giving you time to do the whole home and beyond.

View Deal

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Allergy DuoClean Pet Vacuum Cleaner: £199.99 at Argos (lowest ever)

Argos dropping the price of this corded upright vacuum from Shark to the lowest price it's ever been from the retailer. Just shy of £200, it's particularly good for those with pets, with the vacuum cleaner designed to work against allergy-causing mites and allergens.View Deal

Shark NV681UKT Powered Lift-Away True Pet Vacuum Cleaner: £199.99 at Argos (save £100)

Another great Shark option for pet lovers, this vacuum cleaner not only has powerful suction, but has lift away functionality that, despite being a corded model, adds the flexibility to get into hard-to-reach corners..View Deal

Shark NZ801UKT Anti Hair Wrap Pet Corded: was £349.99 now £196.96 at John Lewis (save £153.03)

Save a whopping £153 on the Shark NZ801UKT Anti Hair Wrap Pet Corded vacuum cleaner. As well as acting as a traditional up-right, the NZ801UKT always have a lift-away feature allowing you to easily manoeuvre round your home, and get to those hard-to-reach areas.

View Deal

Great deals from other vacuum brands

AEG CX7-2-45AN Animal Cordless 2-in-1 detachable handheld vacuum: £279, now £179 at John Lewis Save £100 - Grab this extremely versatile vacuum which will help you clean your house like a pro. It comes with a detachable handheld hoover as well, which you can use to get to those really stubborn nooks and crannies. It'll store away nicely and it doesn't need a cord!

Miele Classic C1 Jubilee PowerLine cylinder vacuum: £150, now £130 at John Lewis Save £20 - Exclusive to John Lewis, the Miele Classic C1 Jubilee PowerLine cylinder vacuum cleaner has incredible suction power and thorough pickup ability. This neat little appliance is lightweight, making it extremely easy to move around your entire home without issue.

Vax S86-SF-C Steam Fresh Combi Multifunction Steam Cleaner: £79.97 £69.97 at John Lewis

Need more than just dust-sucking action? This steam cleaner from Vax will bring a shine to your hard-surface floors, windows, mirrors and even your oven!View Deal

Henry HVR 160-11 Bagged Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner: £139 £99 at Argos (save £40)

A design classic, how can you not love Henry the hoover and his little trunk? While the bagged dust bin is a bit old-fashioned these days, it's still the cutest vacuum cleaner you can get – and at a very reasonable price.View Deal

Bush Stick to Handheld Bagless Vacuum Cleaner: £29 £19.99 at Argos (save £10)

Now this IS a bargain – need a cheap handheld cordless vac for tidying up smaller messes and into the corners of your car? For £20, this upright-to-handheld converting Bush vacuum cleaner can do both.View Deal

