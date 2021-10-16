Black Friday preview: deals on AirPods, iPads, Apple Watch, the iPhone and more

Black Friday deals are coming soon, and if you're looking to snag a discount on an Apple device before the madness begins, then you've come to the right place. We're rounding up today's best Apple deals, including AirPods, the Apple Watch, iPads, the iPhone, and more.

Some highlighted offers include the luxurious AirPods Max on sale for a record-low price of $499 (was $599), the powerful iPad Air 4 marked down to $539.99 (was $599), and the Apple Watch 6 on sale for $329 (was $399).



If you're looking for iPhone deals, Apple has a $100 discount on the iPhone 11, and you can get the still-fantastic iPhone 12 on sale for $699 (was $799).



The Black Friday deals event is the perfect opportunity to score an Apple device at a record-low price, and you're getting a preview of upcoming bargains with today's prices just below.

Black Friday preview: Apple deals

AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $119 at Amazon

Save $40 - We only see prices drop below this $119 position during major sales events like Black Friday, but before August we were more accustomed to a $130 price. That means you're still getting a great deal on the standard 2019 AirPods here, even if they have dropped down to $99 before. You can also grab the AirPods with wireless charging case for $159.98 (was $199).

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $197 at Amazon

Save $69 - Amazon's early Black Friday deals has the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $197. That's the best deal you can find right now and $30 more than last year's record-low Black Friday price. As of right now, the wireless earbuds are currently in stock and ready to ship, so we'd recommend snapping up today's deal while you can.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Amazon's early Black Friday deals include Apple's luxurious AirPods Max, which are on sale for a record-low price of

$449.99. The over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life. Please note, this deal only applies to the Red model, but you can still find the Silver, Blue, Green, and Space Grey colors on saleView Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329.98 at Amazon

Save $69 - If you're looking to score an early Black Friday deal on the Apple Watch, Amazon has the Series 6 smartwatch on sale for $329. That's the best deal you can find right now and $19 more than last week's price. The 40mm Apple Watch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. Today's discount applies to the Red sport band model, which is the only color currently in stock.

iPhone 11: $599 $499 at Apple

Save $100 - The iPhone 11 has also received a price cut from Apple - the second one in its history. It came down considerably in price with the launch of the iPhone 12, and now, it has come down to only $4999. That makes it the second cheapest iPhone currently available with just the iPhone SE offering a lower price.

iPhone 12: $799 $699 at Apple

Save $100 - Apple now has the still-fantastic iPhone 12 on sale for $699 when you connect through a carrier. That's a fantastic price making it a great alternative to the new iPhone 13 if you don't like the idea of paying full price for Apple's latest iPhone.

iPad Air 4 (64GB): $599 $539.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - If you're looking to snag an iPad deal, Amazon has the powerful iPad Air 4 on sale for $539.99. That's just $40 more than the record-low price and the best deal you can find right now. The 2020 iPad packs a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, 64GB of storage, and Apple's A14 Bionic chip. This deal applies to all colors and the additional savings is a limited-time offer from Amazon.

MacBook Pro M1 (256GB): $1,299 $1,169 at Amazon

Save $130 - Early Black Friday Apple deals are hitting the M1 MacBook Pro model at Amazon, with a $130 discount on the 256GB configuration. That's the best deal you can find right now and only $69 more than the record-low. You're upgrading your speakers and mic on this model, with extra cooling enhancements under the hood as well.

