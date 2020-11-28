Black Friday headphones: grab this Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deal while you can

If you're in the market for a pair of noise-cancelling headphones, then this late Black Friday headphones deal is well worth a look, with the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 dropping to their lowest ever price.

Usually $379.99, Amazon has slashed the price of these wireless headphones to just $299, saving you $80 ahead of the Cyber Monday deals set to roll in on November 30. This deal is for the Arctic White design specifically, which comes with chic rose gold accents.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are the best Bose headphones we’ve ever reviewed, and any discount is always welcome, let alone an $80 price drop.

They boast class-leading noise cancellation that's fully adjustable so you can clearly listen to your favorite tunes in even the noisiest environments. Noise cancellation is even applied to your phone calls, so your voice sounds loud and clear, wherever you are.

The sound quality is nothing to scoff at, either – though the Sony WH-1000XM4 do win out in this area. We’re also fans of the sleek design of the Bose 700 headphones, which looks pretty different to most wireless headphones on the market today. They’re lightweight, comfortable to wear, and foldable for easy storage in a backpack.

With 20 hours of battery life, they have enough staying power to get you through your commute – or if you're working at home, a couple of day's worth of noise-cancelling solace.

