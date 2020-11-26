Black Friday headphones deal: get Amazon Music for free with the Echo Buds

This Black Friday you can save on your next wireless headphones and six months of music streaming thanks to this stellar deal on the Amazon Echo Buds.

Amazon has slashed the price of the Echo Buds from $129 to $79.99 and thrown in six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for good measure in one of the best Black Friday headphones deals we've seen so far.

That six month subscription usually costs $29.97, which makes for a total discount of just under $79. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Amazon Echo Buds deals in your region.)

The Amazon Echo Buds have plummeted to their lowest ever price, with a 33% discount on the true wireless earbuds. With hands-free Alexa support, 'active noise reduction', and five hours of on-board battery life, these wireless earbuds are a steal at this price. Plus, you're getting six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free.

The Amazon Echo Buds may not be the best wireless earbuds of 2020, but that doesn’t mean they’re not worthy of your hard-earned cash – especially at this price.

Built-in Alexa support means you can make calls, get directions, and more using your voice alone, while support for Siri and Google Assistant comes via the touch-sensitive buttons on the earbuds' housings.

While the sound quality isn't the best on the market, the Echo Buds offer excellent noise reduction, a stable connection with your device, and decent battery life, with five hours in the buds themselves, and a further 15 hours from the charging case.

They're also suitable for use while working out, with an IPX4 water-resistance rating, while customizable ear tips should ensure you enjoy the perfect fit.

There's an extra fitness bonus, too – the Echo Buds have just been given a host of new features to help you track your workouts.

Initiated via Alexa voice commands, the wireless earbuds can now monitor runs and other types of exercise, tracking your steps, calories burned, your speed, and distance.

The six months of free music streaming via Amazon Music Unlimited only sweetens the deal, making this a great deal for music lovers.

