Black Friday flash sale: Apple's MacBook Pro M1 crashes to record-low price

We're sorting through today's best early Black Friday deals, and we've just spotted a special sale on Apple's powerful MacBook Pro. For a limited time, you can get the MacBook Pro M1 on sale for $1,099.99 when you apply the additional $99 savings at checkout. That's a $200 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 13-inch laptop.



The additional savings from Amazon is a limited-time offer, and today's offer is the best deal we've ever seen. We can't predict you'll find a lower price during the official Black Friday 2021 sale, so we recommend snagging this fantastic deal now before it's too late.

Black Friday MacBook Pro deal

MacBook Pro M1 (256GB) MacBook Pro M1 (256GB): $1,299 $1,099.99 at Amazon

Save $199 - Just today, Amazon has dropped the MacBook Pro M1 to $1,099.99 when you apply the additional $99 savings at checkout. That's a $199 discount and the lowest price we've seen for Apple's powerful MacBook. Amazon's additional coupon is a limited-time offer, so you should snag this epic Black Friday deal now before it's too late. View Deal

The 2020 MacBook Pro features a 13.3-inch Retina display and packs Apple's powerful M1 Chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU. Thanks to the new M1 Chip, you're getting exceptional speed and power as well an impressive 20-hours of battery life that Apple claims is the longest ever in a Mac. You're also getting 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and macOS Big Sur, which provides advanced security and privacy as well as access to the latest apps.

More Black Friday MacBook deals

