Black Friday camera price slash: get up to 16% off the new Panasonic GH5 Mark II

One of the best early Black Friday camera deals has just landed, particularly if you're looking to start a YouTube channel or get into live-streaming – you can now get $202 / £247 off the brand-new Panasonic GH5 Mark II on Amazon.

The excellent Black Friday deal takes the body-only price of the 4K live-streaming camera down to just $1,497.99 in the US, and £1,249.99 in the UK – both of which are record-low prices for the Micro Four Thirds camera.

The Panasonic GH5 Mark II is one of the best video cameras around and has unique wireless live-streaming talents, which let you stream to a variety of platforms (including YouTube and Facebook) with minimum fuss.

We were already impressed with the Panasonic GH5 Mark II's video and live-streaming talents, but a firmware update last week took the latter to another level. The camera could already wireless livestream in 1080/60p, but Panasonic's recent firmware update allows the GH5 Mark II stream in 4K/30p quality via USB tethering (or 4K/60p with a wired LAN connection).

The successor to Panasonic's classic GH5 isn't just a streaming workhorse, either. The Mark II has a compact, weatherproof body that's ideal for run-and-gun filmmaking – and thanks to this deal, it's a great value option that's much more affordable than its full-frame rivals.

If you're looking for your first 4K mirrorless camera, it's an impressively flexible option with lots of shooting modes and a huge range of lenses, thanks to the Micro Four Thirds system. While further Black Friday camera deals on the GH5 Mark II are possible, we think it's unlikely we'll see its price drop below this.

